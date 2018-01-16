Melissa Benoist referred to Andrew Kreisberg as a “major disappointment” when discussing the executive producer who was fired from Supergirl following claims of sexual misconduct.

Following her Waco panel at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour on Monday, January 15, reporters asked the actress about how The CW series was impacted by the scandal. “You know that was a major disappointment and the irony was not lost on me. I do have to say the way our show has recovered as a cast and a crew together, we have an atmosphere on set now that I’m extremely proud of,” she told reporters. “There are a lot of amazing men that work on our show and a lot of amazing women that are in big powerful positions on our show as well.”

Benoist explained that Supergirl also now has a female co-showrunner (Jessica Queller) and has Sarah Schechter as an executive producer. “We’re all in the fight for equality and for a safer atmosphere in the working space,” she said.

The Glee alum, 29, also added that in order to do better as a whole, it’s all about listening to one another.

“It’s maybe as simple as standing in each other’s shoes for a day across genders and across sexuality and across any platforms,” she continued. “I definitely think it’s a matter of listening to each other and it’s hard to talk about something when you’re still in the thick of it, when you’re still engulfed in sorting out the confusion. But, I have a lot of hope and I think that people are better than the way things have been.”

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Benoist pointed out that she’s happy to be part of such a large movement. “I am excited by this, what feels like massive transformation happening right now, not just in Hollywood but I hope on a much broader scale,” she told Us. “I’m sad that Supergirl was caught up in it, but I also am proud to be a part of the change.”

Kreisberg also served as an executive producer on Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash. He was fired from The CW in November following claims of sexual harassment and misconduct by 15 women and four men.

Waco premieres on Paramount Network on Wednesday, January 24, at 10 p.m. ET.

