The stars of the The CW’s superhero universe are speaking out after Supergirl and The Flash co-showrunner and Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow executive producer, Andrew Kreisberg, was accused of sexual harassment.

Arrow’s Stephen Amell and Emily Bett Rickards, Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’s Caity Lotz all took to social media to comment after Warner Brothers suspended production on the various television shows on Friday, November 10, after Variety detailed the sexual harassment allegations made by 19 different men and women.

“I have no interest in speaking about an ongoing investigation,” Amell began in a Facebook live video on Monday, November 13. “But if you don’t know what I’m talking about, I’m sure that you can figure it out, other than to say WB is conducting an investigation into what is being alleged against one of the producers on our show, and if they need my help in any way, shape or form, they will get it.”

Amell, who told fans he spoke with the cast and crew of Arrow this morning and made it clear he stood by statements made by Rickards, Benoist and Lotz, continued, “Their biggest strength and our biggest strength is working on it as a team. I think we can do this because we promote and champion a safe and progressive work environment. I told them this morning, and I tell you now — and I meant it — that if anyone ever feels anything less than 100 percent safe, or anyone feels as though they aren’t allowed to express themselves and be the person that they are, that they should come to whomever they’re supposed to go to, and I’ll stand right beside them, right behind them. I’ll speak on their behalf, if need be.”

He added, “In situations like this, if you’re not active part of the solution, then you are a part of the problem. Period. That’s it. We do our best to have the best possible work environment. We will continue to do so. Again, I echo the statements made by my friend and coworker Emily Bett Rickards, Caity Lotz, Melissa Benoist and the chorus of others that have come forward and called for a safe, progressive, equal working environment.”

Amell’s Arrow costar posted a statement on Twitter on Sunday, November 12.

“To the men who committed harassment, who perpetuated rape culture, who turn a ‘blind eye,’ and complain about ‘reverse sexism’: you are weak and complicit,” Rickards wrote. “To the women who found the strength to speak up. To the women who supported one another and to the women finding their voice: You can. You are heroines.”

Benoist also posted a lengthy statement to Twitter on the same day.

“I am a woman who leads a show that supports equality and feminism, empowerment, and fighting for what is right. I have always tried to conduct myself this way personally, as well. Sadly, the show and my career are a part of an industry that doesn’t always mirror these sentiments,” the statement reads. “This is heartbreaking, and at times makes me feel helpless. I know I’m not the only one who feels this way. But I’m an optimist. I believe lasting change is possible, and when people are mistreated, they should have a safe forum to speak their truth and always be heard. And when people commit crimes or harass others, they should always be held accountable — no matter what industry they work in or how much power they wield. I’ve spoken up about it in the past — publicly and not so publicly — and I’ll continue to do so. All of us should, without fear or shame.”

Lotz echoed her fellow CW star’s sentiments on her Twitter account.

“To the brave women and men who are coming forward to condemn their abusers… I add my voice to the choir of support,” Lotz wrote. “You are the ones ushering in change that would allow all of us to work in an environment where we are respected and safe.”

Kreisberg denied the accusations to Variety.

