Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin Exchange Shade After ‘RHONJ’ Reunion Feud

Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin aren’t done exchanging low blows just yet. After the Real Housewives of New Jersey costars went head-to-head on part one of the season 10 reunion, they took to Twitter to throw more shade.

As first revealed in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, March 4, episode of the Bravo series, Jennifer, 42, accused Melissa, 40, of faking a story line bout freezing her eggs for the show.

“Who are you kidding? She’s not gonna have a baby. She’s way too self-absorbed,” Jennifer quipped. “The constant selfies, the constant self-accolades, like ‘I’m so cute!’ ‘You look so good Melissa Gorga!’ I’ve heard that’s what you do when you scroll on your Instagram.”

Melissa, who shares Antonia, 14, Gino, 12, and Joey, 9, with husband Joe Gorga, was confused by her costar’s claims, which she denied.

“I think you were absolutely faking that whole thing. I think your career has taken off,” Jennifer said. “A baby would halt your journey right now. It’s a very selfless thing to have a baby. Look how much she would have to give up.”

Melissa retweeted several posts slamming Jennifer on Wednesday evening, including one that implied that she was following Teresa Giudice’s lead.

“Everytime Jennifer talks she look at her Boss Teresa to make sure she’s saying the right thing #RHONJReunion #rhonj #BravoTV,” one tweet read.

A second post stated, “Watching #RHONJ reunion and idk man it just seems like Jennifer has it out for @melissagorga for no reason..always coming at her, throwing s—t at her. It’s that or she’s jealous‍.”

A third tweet reposted by Melissa said her castmate was “starved for attention.”

Jennifer, for her part, tweeted that she calls “bulls—t” on the Envy store owner’s story line. She also tweeted that Melissa looked “constipated” in a video from the reunion.

Us Weekly confirmed that Jennifer and Melissa were on the outs in November.

“We’ve been avoiding the conversation like the plague,” Jennifer told Us exclusively at the time. “I think there’s a lot of closure that needs to happen between her and I only because there was just a lot of unresolved issues and you see us in the trailer going back and forth at each other. We’re very passionate people.”

Melissa added that Jennifer is a “pot stirrer” who “speaks out of both sides of her mouth.”

“She just spews things sometimes that are just so rude and untasteful, she really does. And I just can’t have her do that in front of me,” she told Us. “And when she’s sitting there saying the most ridiculous things that make no sense and then sometimes you put a cocktail in the girl and she just starts, she blows!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.