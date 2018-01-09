Meryl Streep on Mariah Carey Golden Globes Incident: ‘Bitch Stole My Seat!’

Don’t mess with Meryl!

Meryl Streep joked about how Mariah Carey accidentally stole her seat at the 2018 Golden Globes during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, January 8.

Golden Globes 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

“Bitch stole my seat!” the Oscar winner, 68, recalled. “I came over and there she was, you know, next to [Steven] Spielberg, sucking up. She said, ‘Oh my God they made me sit down because we were moving!’ … But I said ‘No, no, no, stay there! I’ll sit in your lap!’ Because you know, it’d be comfy!”

Golden Globes PDA

Carey revealed the hilarious mishap via Twitter during the live broadcast on Sunday night. “Got caught mingling on the way to the loo during a commercial break.. took the first seat available, happens to be right next to Steven Spielberg. Cut to next commercial break, guess who comes back to her seat…” she tweeted at the time. “(me) Dear Meryl, please forgive me!!! (MERYL STREEP) You can take my seat any time!”

Streep laughed about the incident, calling the entire bash a “wild night.” When asked if the attendees actually eat at the event, she replied: “No, the food is done by the time everybody comes into the hall. It’s taken away.”

Meryl Streep at the Oscars Through the Years

Streep was nominated for her role as Washington Post publisher Kay Graham in The Post. When Kimmel, 50, asked if Streep had heard the rumor that President Donald Trump asked for a screener of the film, Streep replied: “No, but I’m sure I will hear about it!”

Last January, Streep gave a scathing speech about Trump while accepting the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!