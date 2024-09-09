Miami Dolphins’ star Tyreek Hill has broken his silence after being detained by police outside the Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium three hours prior to Sunday’s game.

In a statement obtained by Us Weekly on the evening of Sunday, September 8, the athlete’s agent Drew Rosenhaus revealed Hill’s legal team may consider taking legal action against law enforcement authorities.

“What happened today to Tyreek at the stadium is completely unacceptable. Tyreek did not deserve to be treated that way by the police involved,” Rosenhaus said in the statement. “Tyreek’s legal team will be pursuing this matter on Tyreek’s behalf and I’m sure they will consider taking legal action.”

Hill, 30, was pulled over and put into handcuffs by police officers on Sunday morning right outside the stadium after what was described by the Dolphins as a “traffic incident.” According to NBC Miami, Hill received a ticket for “reckless driving.”

Related: Not Just Deflategate! Biggest NFL Controversies Through the Years Flag on the play. From Tom Brady’s Deflategate to Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protests, the NFL has been at the center of several controversies through the years. In 2016, Kaepernick sparked debates among both fans and fellow players when he didn’t stand for the national anthem before taking the field with the San Francisco 49ers. […]

“This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police,” the team said in a statement to NFL on CBS sportscaster Jonathan Jones. “He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support.”

Hill played in Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which saw the Dolphins defeat the Jaguars 20-17.

During a post-game press conference, Hill, who was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 and traded to the Dolphins in 2022, said he was still processing the morning’s events.

“Right now I’m still trying to put it all together. I still don’t know what happened,” Hill was seen telling reporters in a TikTok video posted by ESPN on Sunday night. “But I do want to be able to use this platform to say, what if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill? Like, worst case scenario. It’s crazy. I’ve got a lot of respect for cops [but] everybody has bad apples, in every situation.”

Hill went on to explain that he did not provoke law enforcement officials, telling the room he “wasn’t disrespectful” and “didn’t curse.” He added that he was grateful for the support of his Dolphins teammates.

“I’m just glad that my team mates were there to, like, support me in that situation because I felt alone,” Hill said. “When they showed up, it made me realise that we’ve got a good team this year. For them to put their life on the line. It was amazing to see.”

During Sunday’s game, Hill poked fun at the morning’s incident after scoring a touchdown. To celebrate his 80-yard catch-and-run triumph, Hill walked up to fans with Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle who came from behind and pretended to handcuff Hill.

Related: Celebrity Mugshots See which stars have been behind bars, ranging from Justin Bieber to Reese Witherspoon

The Dolphins superstar was named a captain for both the 2023-2024 and 2024–2025 NFL seasons.

Sunday’s game was the team’s official season opener, of which Hill had previously said had everybody “on the edge of their seat.”

“We all excited man. We got a lot of weapons [and] a lot of playmakers on this team,” he said in the lead-up to Sunday’s debut. “Everybody’s on the very edge of their seat just waiting for this moment. I think these three days that we had off, all I could think about was lining up, playing alongside the guys on offense. Every year is another opportunity to win games and create memories.”