Nap time came early! Michael Bolton was seeing stars during his interview with Australia’s The Morning Show on Monday, February 4.

The Grammy winner, 65, appeared to doze off after hosts Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies cued him in. “As always, we’re looking forward to talking to the great man Michael Bolton, who joins us now live from Florida. Good morning and welcome back to the show,” Edmur, 54, said as Bolton’s eyes started to close. Gillies, 51, also tried to get the singer’s attention by exclaiming, “Hi Michael. It’s Kylie and Larry. Qe’re with you live.”

Bolton’s eyes then burst open and he replied, “It’s gone silent” before seemingly falling back asleep. The hosts made light of the situation by joking that the “When a Man Loves a Woman” singer might be on Instagram. They then reassured viewers that they were looking into any technical difficulties.

“What time is it in Florida?” Gillies asked, to which Emdur teased back, “Cocktail time.”

The apparent technical errors were eventually fixed and Bolton joined the show. “I can hear you perfectly,” he told the hosts before reflecting on his iconic career. “It’s always great to me because the whole truck, the whole journey, took so long before I had success that I don’t know any way to not appreciate it.”

He added, “There were definitely different times and experiences in my life, but most of all, the fact that you’re playing [my songs] because you know there are people who have embraced them for so many years, that’s not a small deal. That’s a big deal for me. It took me 18 years before I started having hits.”

Bolton, who is currently promoting his album A Symphony of Hits, also gushed over remaking his beloved songs with an orchestra. “[It was] very emotional,” he said. “I was surprised at how emotional I got because the songs do go back a lot of time and years, but they’re to the core of who I am.”

