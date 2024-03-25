Vampire Diaries actress Kat Graham will portray Diana Ross in Universal’s upcoming Michael Jackson biopic.

Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International announced on Monday, March 25, that several key roles have been cast in Michael, now in production, for figures who featured prominently throughout Jackson’s life.

Graham, 34, who is known for portraying Bonnie Bennett in The Vampire Diaries from 2009 to 2017, will star in the biopic as the lead singer of The Supremes, who later embarked on a legendary solo career and introduced the Jackson 5 to the world. (Graham has long balanced a music career alongside her acting endeavors and even collaborated with the late Prince on her second album.)

Larenz Tate (Power) also joined the Michael cast as Motown Records founder Berry Gordy. Additionally, Jessica Sula (Split) will appear as Michael’s older sister La Toya Jackson, with Liv Symone (Power Book III: Raising Kanan) as Gladys Knight, Kendrick Sampson (Insecure) as Quincy Jones, KeiLyn Durrel Jones as Bill Bray and Kevin Shinick as Dick Clark.

“I’m thrilled that we were able to bring together such a gifted group of actors for this film,” Michael producer Graham King (Bohemian Rhapsody) said in a statement. “What they bring to these key roles provides a rich backdrop for the movie, adding to the extraordinary ensemble.”

Michael has made headlines since casting Jafaar Jackson — the real-life nephew of the late King of Pop and son of Jermaine Jackson — as Michael. Director Antoine Fuqua announced the casting decision in January 2023 via Instagram.

“Proud to announce Jaafar Jackson as Michael — the motion picture event that explores the journey of the man who became the King of Pop,” he wrote at the time. Meanwhile, Juliano Krue Valdi will portray a younger version of Michael.

John Logan is set to pen the script. Prince Jackson, Michael’s eldest son, will work on set with the filmmakers on behalf of his siblings, Paris Jackson and Bigi Jackson (formerly known as Blanket).

Previously announced cast members include Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Miles Teller and Laura Harrier in key roles.

Additionally, the Jackson 5 will be portrayed by eight different actors, each playing older and younger versions of the musical group. Kamal R. Henderson and Jayden Harville will play Jermaine, while Tre Horton and Jaylen Lyndon Hunter will portray Marlon Jackson, with Rhyan Hill and Judah Edwards as Tito Jackson and Joseph David-Jones and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre as Jackie Jackson.

Michael is set to release in theaters on April 18, 2025.