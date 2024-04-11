Michelle Collins is getting candid about her one season stint as a cohost on The View.

“I have bitten my tongue about a lot of the things that went on there, I think partially due to light PTSD, and just also being raised in a family home where we took the high road. I find it ugly,” the comedian, 42, shared on the Wednesday, April 10, episode of the “Las Culturistas” podcast.

Collins went on to note that it took her “a long time to kind of come to terms with the fact that it was — and still is — the biggest thing I’ve really ever done, and allowed the opportunity to gain fans.” As a result, she can’t “spit where I came from.”

However, she expressed her frustration that she has never been invited back on the show since her 2016 exit. “It bothers me that I played the game right, and then I’m not rewarded a little bit,” Collins explained.

Collins joined the ABC talk show for season 19 in 2015, along with fellow first-time cohosts Raven-Symoné and Candace Cameron Bure. The trio joined the likes of Joy Behar, Paula Faris and Whoopi Goldberg.

Collins was let go from the series one year later after a slew of controversial comments, namely mocking Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina’s face. Symoné, 38, and Cameron Bure, 48, left that same year on their own accord.

Although she has not returned to the show since, Collins did reveal she was asked to be a part of The View’s 25th anniversary special in 2022. “It was the first time I had heard from them,” she said, adding that she filmed an intro clip in front of the Eiffel Tower, as she was in Paris at the time.

“The premiere comes out and I swear they put me in, what’s the tiniest three-by-three-pixel square on an HD TV? You couldn’t see [me],” Collins continued. “I wasn’t bitter about it because, like, what are they going to do? Feature me? I was on the show for like, six months. So, fine. But then that whole season I thought, ‘You know what? it’s sh—y.’ And I’ll just say it, it isn’t nice. It’s like, ‘Listen, I exist,’ and I’ve played the game, but now I guess I don’t have to anymore, so that’s exciting.”

Despite her bad blood with the show, Collins said she would be open to making a guest appearance on The View if asked. “For me, it’s been such a long time, but I think that they really do want to forget about Candace, Raven and I,” she concluded.

Us Weekly has reached out to The View for comment.

Wednesday’s podcast episode is not the first time Collins has criticized the long-running series. She exclusively told Us in February 2020 that the show’s cast sometimes felt like a sorority, stating, “When they rushed me, the hazing was brutal — but I made it through.”

She continued: “I mean, listen, I went to a women’s college, Barnard College. And, it only makes sense that I ended up on The View. That’s sort of like, it’s graduate school from Barnard, basically. So, I see that very much. And, it’s all good energy and everything else. … I have to be honest with you, much like with college, you eventually have to move on.”