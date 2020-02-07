A talk show sisterhood. Michelle Collins agrees with Sunny Hostin‘s assessment that The View is like a sorority — and recalled going through her own initiation process.

“When they rushed me, the hazing was brutal — but I made it through,” the 38-year-old comedian exclusively told Us Weekly recently at the Women’s Day Red Dress Awards in New York City. “Yeah, very much. I mean, listen, I went to a women’s college, Barnard College. And, it only makes sense that I ended up on The View. That’s sort of like, it’s graduate school from Barnard, basically. So, I see that very much. And, it’s all good energy and everything else.”

Collins joined The View for its 15th season in 2015 but was cut from the talk show one year later. Abby Huntsman, who is the latest cohost to depart the show, announced her exit from the Daytime Emmy winning show in January.

The All My Gay Friends Are Getting Married host added that she considered one’s time at The View to be as short-lived as going to college.

“I have to be honest with you, much like with college, you eventually have to move on,” Collins said.

Hostin, 51, called both past and present cohosts of The View, “like a sorority but with only less than 25 members” in an interview with Us on Saturday, February 1.

“We’ve always all gotten along,” the lawyer said. “People always talk about The View and I think that’s why we’re still on air, because people see what I think the country is really grappling with right now. It’s the most divisive time, I think, in our country. And yeah, we all get into arguments on-air. You guys get to see it. We get into arguments off-air sometimes too because it carries onbecause we’re so passionate.”

However, Hostin — who currently cohosts The View with Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain and Joy Behar — noted that their fights never last long.

“But then it just goes away because that’s how families work, right? I mean, I don’t have siblings, but I see it with my kids [Gabriel, 17, and Paloma, 15]. They get angry with each other and then they say, ‘You want a sandwich?’ And that’s just kind of what happens,” Hostin explained.

With reporting by Nikaline McCarley