A nefarious new scheme. Mike Myers reunited with his Austin Powers costars to launch one more “evil” plot in a 2022 Super Bowl commercial for General Motors.

In the clip, which was released on Thursday, February 10, Dr. Evil and his minions — Number Two (Rob Lowe) and Frau Farbissina (Mindy Sterling) — have taken over GM in their quest to rule the world. However, the super villain gets a wakeup call when he discovers that he is no longer “the number one threat to the world.”

“I’ve got it,” Myers, 58, says in the spot as Dr. Evil. “I will help save the world first, then take over the world.”

Though the self-proclaimed criminal mastermind is reluctant to “help the planet,” he comes around after his son Scott, played by Seth Green, gives him a reason to care: his son. “You have a son?” an emotional Dr. Evil asks before declaring that he will name the newborn “Baby Me.” Not even Scott’s insistence that his child’s name is Kyle can stop him now and he sets off to try and reduce his carbon footprint.

“One day, you’re going to run the company, Baby Me,” Dr. Evil tells his grandson before leaving to set his plan into action.

The commercial, which will air during the third quarter of Super Bowl LVI, marks the first time that the Austin Powers cast has come together onscreen since 2002’s Austin Powers in Goldmember. “It really does feel like the band that has been playing together for 30 years,” Green, 48, told Variety. “Austin Powers is still one of the most globally recognized things I’ve done. There is a fan base for it.”

The cast and crew have teased the possibility of a fourth installment over the years but want to make sure it can live up to two decades of hype. “We have also always said we don’t want to do it unless we came up with something that lived up to the concepts in our mind,” director Jay Roach told The Hollywood Reporter in April 2017.

He continued: “Until Mike feels like he has a concept that earns a fourth, it won’t happen. But if it did, we have all agreed that we would be delighted to get back into it.”

One year later, Myers revealed that he was thinking about a potential new Austin Powers movie. “I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or nonexistence of a movie should a movie like that exist or not exist,” the Saturday Night Live alum said with a smile during a June 2018 appearance on Good Morning America. “It’s looking good. Yeah, so we’ll see.”

The Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13. The game will kick off on NBC at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the latest Austin Powers commercial above!

