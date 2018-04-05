Dr. Evil is back and meaner than ever. Mike Myers reprised his Austin Powers role to poke fun at President Donald Trump’s administration in a segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — and it was hilarious.

At the end of his monologue on Wednesday, April 4, Fallon, 43, said that another member of Trump’s team had been fired and that the talk-show host had landed an interview with him, revealing that it was the comedy’s villain.

Myers, 54, appeared as the bald scoundrel, sitting in his character’s iconic chair and wearing his gray suit. “Dr. Evil?” the host asked.

“No, it’s Adam Levine,” Myers, as Dr. Evil, responded sarcastically, poking fun at The Voice’s coaches’ turning chairs. “Of course, it’s Dr. Evil, numb-nuts!”

Fallon inquired about his role in the White House and asked Dr. Evil to explain what exactly he’d done while working alongside the president. “Naturally, I was going to be secretary of evil, but Steve Bannon got that job,” Dr. Evil joked. “I was more of an ideas guy, really. The wall, the wall that was all me. But I wanted it to be a moat with spiky blowfish. I didn’t want the Mexicans to pay for it, I wanted Alec Baldwin to pay for it.”

After the villain said he was responsible for the “most evil stuff” that has happened during the presidency thus far, Fallon asked if he had anything to do with the deportation of Dreamers. Myers responded: “No, Jimmy. Even I have my limits. I’m evil, but I’m not a monster.”

Dr. Evil also poked fun at other members of Trump’s team, including Jared Kushner and the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson. “I got along swimmingly with Ben Carson,” he said. “We were both evil doctors that didn’t know why we were there.”

Now that he’s been ousted from the White House, Dr. Evil said he’ll be spending more time being nasty to his family and promoting his new tell-all book, Fire and Fury and Also Evil: And More Fire and Also Magma Too — a spinoff of Michael Wolff’s best-selling book about 71-year-old Trump, Fire and Fury. Dr. Evil also announced his candidacy for president in 2020 and revealed his running mate will be “the only man that’s more hated right now than Donald Trump,” Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg. The social network’s founder, 33, has been in hot water recently after it was revealed that the company gave away around 50 million of its users’ data to the analytics firm, Cambridge Analytica.

“I also have my own merch,” he said, showing off a red hat with the phrase “Make the world evil again” in white.

Myers starred in 1997’s Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and reprised the role for the film’s sequels Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) and Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002).

