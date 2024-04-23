Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher aren’t booking another return trip to Point Place.

After the pair reprised their That ’70s Show roles of Jackie and Kelso, respectively, on the first season of Netflix’s That ’90s Show, Kunis, 40, explained why viewers won’t be seeing them in season 2.

“We did our thing,” Kunis told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Monday, April 22.

Kunis suggested that she and her real-life husband Kutcher, 46, aren’t necessary additions given how their season 1 storyline played out.

“They introduced the son,” she said. “That was our son on the show.”

Indeed, Jason “Jay” Kelso (Mace Coronel) was introduced as Jackie and Kelso’s son during the first season of That ’90s Show. Jay’s antics picked up right where his father’s left off on the original series.

Despite participating in season 1, however, Kunis wasn’t exactly a fan of how the show was written. If you’ll recall, Jackie and Kelso were broken up, and she had moved on with Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) when That ’70s Show ended in 2006. Miraculously, though, Jackie and Kelso were back together when That ’90s Show premiered in 2023.

“My husband and I are together in [That ’90s Show], which is weird ’cause we shouldn’t have been,” Kunis told Access Hollywood in September 2023. “My character would be with Fez. I think that I ended up with Wilmer’s character. And I was like, ‘Why are you and I together?’”

She continued, “Now we’re, like, 20 years — no, 16 years later, whatever it is — and now we’re married with a kid. And I was like, ‘I don’t know about this one.’”

The first season of That ’90s Show — which starred Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith reprising their roles of Kitty and Red Forman, respectively — also featured cameos from That ’70s Show stars Valderrama, Laura Prepon and Topher Grace.

While viewers might not expect as many famous faces in season 2, Kunis’ Family Guy costar Seth Green hinted that he will return as Eric Forman’s enemy Mitch Miller, who appeared on five episodes of That ’70s Show.

“I’ve already done an episode of it,” Green, 50, told Entertainment Tonight, “and I’m going back to do another one.”

The second season of That ’90s Show, which was renewed in February 2023, will hit Netflix this summer.