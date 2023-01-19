Back to Wisconsin! Fans of That ‘70s Show could not be more excited when its new spinoff series was announced but many wondered if their favorite characters would return.

The premise of the reboot, aptly titled That ‘90s Show, follows Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti’s daughter, Leia, played by Callie Haverda, who visits her grandparents for the summer at her dad’s childhood home. Topher Grace and Laura Prepon starred as Eric and Donna, respectively, in the original series, which aired for eight seasons from 1999 to 2006.

The Netflix spinoff was first announced in October 2021. At the time, it was announced that Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp were set to reprise their roles as Eric’s parents, Red and Kitty Forman, respectively.

“ … What’s that in my old 70’s Show chair?” the Rambo III actor wrote via Instagram in February 2022, alongside a photo of the new show’s script. The Wandavision actress posted a similar image at the same time. “And we have arrived,” she wrote in the caption.

In April 2022, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Grace and Prepon were also returning for the reboot. Prior to the creation of That ’90s Show, the Home Economics star expressed his desire to reunite the cast.

“I would do it for sure because that was a very wonderful time for us,” Grace told THR in May 2018. “We were all very close, having that experience every single day with each other. It was great to broadcast it out once a week, but, like, I’m still great friends with those guys. So the fact that someone would pay us to go [hang] out together.”

While the actor was enthusiastic about a reunion, he was skeptical that it would actually come to fruition. Despite Grace’s doubts, That ‘90s Show not only managed to bring back the Formans but three more original cast members as well. Ashton Kutcher (Kelso), Mila Kunis (Jackie) and Wilmer Valderrama‘s (fan-favorite Fez) returns were all announced in April 2022.

The only original cast member not slated to return is Danny Masterson, who played Hyde. In November 2022, the judge in The Ranch alum’s sexual assault case declared it a mistrial after the jury could not come to a unanimous vote. Masterson — who is accused of sexually assaulting multiple women — is set to be tried in March 2023. He has denied the claims.

Keep scrolling to see which That ‘70s Show stars are returning for That ’90s Show: