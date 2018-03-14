13 Reasons Why’s sophomore season is all about the timing. Following the huge success of the first season, the stars and creators are under pressure to continue the powerful story in the second season, which recently wrapped. However, they had no trouble doing that, Miles Heizer, who portrays Alex in the Netflix drama, told Us Weekly exclusively.

“I think [the taboo topics] are kind of in the same amount as the first season. We’re just talking about real issues that people don’t talk about that much, but I feel like are actually talking about more, especially right now in our culture,” Heizer, 23, told Us at the Tuesday, March 13, premiere of Love, Simon in Los Angeles. “I think this season’s gonna be very relevant. I’m excited for it to come out and for people to see what’s going on.”

The show, which documents a high school’s journey before and after the suicide of Hannah Baker, has never shied away from darker topics, especially when it comes to mental health. In a January interview with Us, Heizer explained that he felt 13 Reasons Why was one of the few shows that really, accurately portrayed what kids are going through.

“We all felt a responsibility to make it relatable, to convey a positive message and let kids know this stuff is not OK and that we need to talk about it, so people can get help and talk to each other about these serious issues. We wanted people to be able to find freedom from those issues through talking about it,” he said at the time, adding that the cast would also get together after shooting and talk about issues going on in their own lives.

“I think talking with people about things that I’ve felt and relating that to my character, let me come at it in a very real way,” he added. “I also felt a lot of responsibility to all the young people who are battling mental health issues since there aren’t too many characters who are really open about it.”

Heizer also thanked the show’s executive producer Selena Gomez, who went through her own battle over the summer undergoing a kidney transplant due to complications with her Lupus.

“She really was such a big part of getting the show made in the first place and I think she continues to do that and to always be there to support us, stand up for us, and the controversy that’s surrounded the show. She’s always been there,” Heizer said. “I think [what she went through] is very scary and very stressful and ultimately just glad that she’s OK and that everything’s going well for her right now. It’s terrifying. I’m just glad she’s OK.”

Season 1 of 13 Reasons Why is streaming on Netflix.

