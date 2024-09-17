Miley Cyrus is being sued over her song “Flowers” because it allegedly sounds too similar to a track Bruno Mars put out.

Tempo Music Investments, which owns a copyright share of Mars’ song “When I Was Your Man,” alleged in paperwork filed in a Los Angeles court on Monday, September 16, that many “recognized the striking similarities” between the two works of art, according to Rolling Stone.

“It is undeniable based on the combination and number of similarities between the two recordings that ‘Flowers’ would not exist without ‘When I Was Your Man,'” the documents stated while claiming that Cyrus’ song “duplicates numerous melodic, harmonic, and lyrical elements” of Mars’ track.

“Accordingly, Plaintiff brings this action for copyright infringement arising out of Defendants’ unauthorized reproduction, distribution and exploitation of ‘When I Was Your Man,’ the lawsuit alleges.

Tempo Music Investments listed “Flowers” songwriters Gregory Hein and Michael Pollack as well in the filing but Mars, 38, was not named as a plaintiff. The lawsuit specifically noted that “the opening vocal line from the chorus of “Flowers” begins and ends “on the same chords as the opening vocal line in the verse” of “When I Was Your Man.”

The company requested that Cyrus, 31, and the defendants listed in the lawsuit stop reproducing, distributing or publicly performing “Flowers.” Tempo Music Investments asked for monetary damages to be determined at a trial.

Cyrus and Mars have not yet publicly spoken about the lawsuit. Mars released “When I Was Your Man” in 2013 while Cyrus’ song “Flowers” came out a decade later and became an instant hit. Fans quickly started looking for Easter eggs in the song about Cyrus’ ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

Miley’s sister Brandi Cyrus spoke about the connections listeners have found, which included a Mars mention.

“Miley’s new song, all the tea … and all the narratives that fans are making on TikTok. It’s so good. The song did come out on his birthday — was that on purpose? I don’t know. Can’t say. Genius, though,” Brandi, 35, told Wells Adams on their “Your Favorite Thing” podcast in January 2023 while pointing out how fans “go hard in the paint” and “keep creating narrative after narrative.”

“It makes Miley seem like an absolute genius. And it’s just too good. Like, every day I wake up to a new one. The first one was something about this Bruno Mars song,” she continued. “They’re like, ‘Liam played the Bruno Mars song at their wedding! And this is a response to the Bruno Mars song.’ That one’s funny.”

Mars’ lyrics “When I Was Your Man” read, “I should have bought you flowers, And held your hand. Should have gave you all my hours, When I had the chance / Take you to every party ’cause all you wanted to do was dance / Now my baby’s dancing, But she’s dancing with another man.”

As for Miley’s song, her chorus stood out to some, in which she sang, “I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don’t understand / I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can.”