Miley Cyrus Works Up a Sweat in Black Lingerie in ‘Flowers’ Music Video

“No remorse, no regret!” Miley Cyrus showed some skin while working up a sweat in the music video for her new hit, “Flowers.”

In the sexy clip, which premiered on Friday, January 13, Cyrus, 30, took a dip in a pool, wearing a black lingerie set that featured a lacy bra and cheeky underwear. Following her swim, the “When I Look at You” singer broke out into a steamy exercise routine, which included pushups and lunges. She managed to look glamorous, rocking black sunglasses and diamond earrings.

Throughout her circuits, Cyrus flashed a flirty smize for the camera as her abs glistened.

At one point during the visual, the “Wrecking Ball” singer was seen with resistance bands wrapped around her hips.

Next, the Grammy winner laid on her back and sang into the camera while doing hip thrusts. For the following scene, the Last Song actress looked unreal while performing mountain climbers. The “We Can’t Stop” singer also showed off burpees and a yoga pose in the music video.

Elsewhere in the visual, the “Malibu” singer strutted down a street in a gold getup. The look’s gorgeous top hugged her torso and covered her head, creating a hood as the matching skirt clung to her figure. While dancing through the road in high heels, the Tennessee native pulled down her hood and revealed a fabulous messy bun. Her hair was parted down the middle with her bangs framing perfectly framing her face.

She ended the music video in an oversized black suit with no shirt underneath. She pranced through her house as the sun set and even danced on her roof with spotlights flashing over her.

The Hannah Montana alum dropped “Flowers” on Friday, January 13, which is also ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday.

Her lyrics also referenced Bruno Mars’ song “When I Was Your Man.” Mars, 37, sang “I should have bought you flowers and held your hand.” Cyrus then reimagined his song and sang “I can buy myself flowers” and “I can hold my own hand.”

Fans praised the tune in the comments section of the music video. One wrote, “I love that this song is a message of carrying/continuing on beyond Liam by reminding yourself of your worth.” Another social media user added, “Can’t get enough of this song.” Someone else shared their love and commented, “Her voice and her performances are angelically amazing.”

Cyrus first met Hemsworth on the set of The Last Song and the two immediately hit it off. After dating on and off for a few years, the former pair tied the knot in December 2018. They then split in August 2019, and their divorce was finalized in January 2020.