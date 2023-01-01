Keeping up with the hair trends! Through the years, Hollywood’s biggest stars have provided Us with major hair inspiration. From lobs to curtain bangs, the innovation is endless — and now there’s a new obsession. Say hello to the wolf cut.

The buzzy coiffure is both nostalgic and modern as it gives a mullet a refined upgrade. The look usually features choppy, face-framing layers that are often styled in curls or loose waves.

Miley Cyrus was a year ahead of the craze when she sported the ‘do at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in November 2021. The “Wrecking Ball” singer’s crown looked as edgy as ever with effortless crinkles and thinned strands that draped her shoulders. Billie Eilish is also no stranger to the trend, having donned the wolf cut in many different colors throughout her career. At the the same event as Cyrus, the “Bored” artist put her own twist fad with blunt bangs.

Celebrity hairstylist Kendra Garvey, who has worked her magic on the manes of Kerry Washington, Laverne Cox, Tia Mowry and the many stars of Euphoria, believes the cut has gone viral due to its “rebellious” vibe.

“When you think about it, it feels almost ‘too cool for school.’ It’s rebellious. It’s edgy,” Garvey told Us Weekly. “It reminds me of Pat Benatar‘s ‘Love Is a Battlefield’ music video and she came out with this shaggy haircut and the women were all dancing in the streets and it felt like, ‘We’re just not taking anything anymore.’ So, it makes me think of almost a carefree movement for hair because it’s very wild.”

Garvey also praised the wolf cut’s versatility and emphasized that “anyone” can pull it off.

“It can work with all textures,” she explained. “If you’re natural, and you want to wear your natural curls — you can shape the cut, giving your coils different layers of thickness.”

The key to achieving the perfect wolf cut, however, is all about the volume and contrasting lengths, according to Garvey. While the beauty guru suggests leaving it to the professionals, the hairstyle can be done at home. “It’s mainly just taking a ponytail, brushing your hair to the front and cutting it straight across,” she told Us.

Garvey added: “You can also part your hair in different ponytails and cut in sections, but as a stylist, I say go to an expert.”

Keep scrolling to see more stars rocking the wolf cut: