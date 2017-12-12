Miley Cyrus Recalls Her ‘Wrecking Ball’ Phase During ‘The Voice’ Semifinals

They came in like wrecking balls! The final eight contestants brought their all during the semifinals of The Voice on Monday, December 11. Even more, Miley Cyrus brought up her past, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine actually got along and Jennifer Hudson was left completely speechless. Check out the eight biggest moments from the NBC singing show.

Blake Actually Complimented Adam

Adam Cunningham performed “I’m Already There” by Lonestar this week. Adam actually let him pick his own song this week, which seemed to work better for the performer, or at least Blake thought so. “I’m so glad you’re choosing your own songs now,” Blake said, glaring right at the Maroon 5 singer.

Before They Were on The Voice

Adam wasn’t going to let the country superstar get the last dig, though. “He wants so badly to hate everything that I do,” Adam said, adding that Blake’s response was the best he’s ever had about one of Adam’s performers.

Davon Fleming Got a Standing Ovation From Judges

Fleming sang John Mayer’s “Gravity” for his set. “What you just did, I can’t coach you to do that. I ain’t about to sit here and lie and act like I did,” Jennifer said. If he doesn’t make it to the finale, it will be a total shocker.

Miley Recalls ‘Wrecking Ball’ Phase

Miley has previously said she was “never living that down,” in reference to her infamous “Wrecking Ball” music video, and brought up the past again while complimenting Red Marlow on his performance. She recalled begging Marlow to be on her team against Blake, which she says is the most embarrassing thing she’s ever done. The pop singer added: “And I’ve swung naked on a wrecking ball.”

Blake chimed in: “You have done way more embarrassing crap than that!”

Blake Says Someone Outdid Rascal Flatts

Keisha Renee put her own spin on Rascal Flatts’ “What Hurts the Most” this week. The band even FaceTimed her before she sang. “He’s walking back home going ‘Dammit I should’ve been singing it that way the whole time,’” Blake said, complimenting Renee’s version.

Blake and Gwen Stefani's Sweetest Moments

Jennifer and Miley Act Like Proud Moms

For the semifinals, the contestants got paired up to perform duets. Fleming and Brooke Simpson got together to perform “Earned It” by The Weeknd, which was the standout duet of the night.

“Miley and JHud, who are practically sharing a chair,” host Carson Daly said.

The two judges looked elated as they watched their singers perform on stage.

Blake Admits He Doesn’t Have Good Style

Chloe Kohanski sang an emotional performance of “I Want to Know What Love Is” by Foreigner and planned a special look to go along with the set. However, her coach Blake was not much help with her look. “You’re on your own with that,” Blake said. “I dress like Jay Leno.”

Adam Levine's Hottest Moments

Adam Roots For Addison

Addison Agen performed an extremely emotional performance of “Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell. Usually during semifinals, Adam is very competitive and strategic with his team. However, he’d rather have the 16-year-old sing the songs that mean the most to her to her fans because she performs best that way. “I want to set you up the best I can for the best career you can ever have,” he said. “This girl is the voice and she’s even beyond that. I think you are one of the most special gifts I have ever had the pleasure of working with.”

Miley’s Final Teammate Might Take Her to the Finals

Miley’s final performer Brooke Simpson knew she had to do the most to take her team to the finale, so she sang a powerful performance of “Faithfully” by Journey. Her performance was complete with a ballgown, a fog machine and lots of flames. It was enough for Miley to call her the “winner” of the show.

“We almost burned the place down tonight on purpose,” Miley said. “If you are not in the finale, I don’t know what this show is.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!