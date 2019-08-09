



Move over, Jack Pearson! Milo Ventimiglia may best be known for his iconic roles in Gilmore Girls, Heroes and This Is Us, but it’s The Art of Racing in the Rain character that he feels is most similar to his real personality.

“People grace me, Milo, with all that is Jack. They think that we’re the same person. I feel like Denny is an even closer version than Jack is to me,” the actor, 42, says in the new issue of Us Weekly on newsstands now. “He’s a young guy with a focus for autoracing. He’s doing his best. He’s a bit romantic when it comes to life and love. He’s a good, decent guy, who’s just trying to be the best for his family that he can.”

In the film, Denny is married to Eve (Amanda Seyfried) and their love story is told from the point of view of their dog, Enzo, and showcases a very close family dynamic.

“It was love at first sight. She’s his partner. She builds him up with the words and the confidence that he needs in those moments when things are shaky,” the Divide Pictures cofounder says. “She gives him the room and space to do what he needs to do as a race car driver but also, she gives him that comfort of home. When you’re in a profession that your next time you step into the office could be your last time you step in at all, there’s a great comfort [and] safety in having a strong partner. That’s Eve to Denny.”

The Art of Racing in the Rain is in theaters Friday, August 7.

