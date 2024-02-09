Mindvalley Brings Fully Immersive Meditation And Personal Development To The Apple Vision Pro

Meditation and personal development platform Mindvalley partnered with Oscar-winning VFX studio Framestore to launch a fully immersive meditation and personal development app on the Apple Vision Pro headset.

The first personal development app for the Apple Vision Pro pairs Mindvalley’s extensive library of meditation and personal growth content with breathtaking immersive environments developed by the creative studio behind “Barbie,” “Gravity,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” and numerous other award-winning and nominated films.

“We are incredibly excited about this collaboration with Apple,” said Vishen Lakhiani, Founder and CEO of Mindvalley. “Mindvalley was founded to help people push the boundaries of innovation and personal growth. By combining our passion for transformation with Apple’s cutting-edge technology, this app has the potential to revolutionize the way people approach meditation and personal growth.”

The bestselling author of “The Code of the Extraordinary Mind” originally found meditation helped him cope with the stresses of working in Silicon Valley. As a result, Lakhiani went from a junior hire to vice president in seven months and was running the company’s New York office at age 27. Less than two years later he quit to become a meditation teacher, and the result was Mindvalley, which now boasts hundreds of teachers and more than 20 million followers.

Users of the new Mindvalley app on the Vision Pro can experience immersive meditation in various natural environments including forests, deserts, and mountains. Users can also practice their public speaking in fully immersive simulations. The app also features Quests, Mindvalley’s episodic personal growth content.

“It was an honor to work with Apple’s amazing team in Singapore to gain unprecedented access to the Vision Pro as we developed the app,” said Manon Dave, Chief Product Officer of Mindvalley and Creative Technology Director at Framestore. “Vision Pro is the next step in personal computing, and we’re thrilled to have worked with Apple to bring Mindvalley to the forefront of wellness tech.”

Mindvalley, as part of the Developer Labs, worked closely with Apple Worldwide Developer Relations in Singapore to make full use of the Vision Pro’s high-quality displays, immersive environments, spatial audio, and advanced eye tracking.

“We are immensely proud to have collaborated with Mindvalley to bring forth a transformative experience for their users,” said Framestore CEO Mel Sullivan. “Partnering to integrate the unique capabilities of Apple Vision Pro was an extraordinary opportunity for our immersive team, leveraging our expertise honed in crafting world-class visuals for every screen. This project underscores our commitment to push the boundaries of technology while highlighting how innovation can create a meaningful and impactful experience that resonates with people on a profound level.”



TMX contributed to this story.