Miranda Lambert had some choice words for rowdy fans during her set at the Under the Big Sky music festival over the weekend.

“I can see that your head is not turned the right way, which is this way,” the “Wranglers” singer, 40, said to the audience while pointing at herself in a video captured via TikTok on Saturday, July 13. “So, if you came to visit, you can do it somewhere else. If you came to sing and hear some country music and drink some beer and raise some hell, we’re doing that tonight. Are we clear?”

Seemingly addressing the specific audience members, Lambert continued, “Are we done with our drama yet? Fighting is not OK. And it’s always the girls. We get crazy! Cheers, everybody. I’m gonna wait it out. This looks like a good time for a drink, y’all.”

Fans were divided over Lambert’s onstage behavior in the comments section of the post, with many of them angry about the incident.

“If I spend my own money to go to a show I’ll take a nap if I feel like it…what does it matter to her?!?!” wrote one TikTok user, while another said, “This is why I didn’t even go!”

Some fans agreed with Lambert calling out the festival attendees, with one social media user saying, “I love Miranda! She just tells it like it is! My attention is completely on her when she is performing! I guess you could say I’m obsessed.” Another added, “I wish people appreciated the music as much as they appreciate their phones and what not… enjoy the moment, peeps.”

This is far from the first time the Grammy winner has stopped a performance to call out her audience.

While playing a show for her Velvet Rodeo residency in Las Vegas in July 2023, Lambert stopped performing her emotional hit song “Tin Man” to scold audience members who were taking a selfie.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry,” she said into the mic. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit. Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

After receiving backlash from both concertgoers and social media users over her mid-show outburst, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Lambert’s comments were more about having respect for the performer while wanting fans to live in the moment.

“Miranda has been an entertainer for most of her life and feels like there is a level of respect that is expected when somebody is on stage,” the insider said. “She understands fans are there to have fun, but she hopes people focus more on the show and being in the moment than using the opportunity to promote social media. Miranda is, and always has been, incredibly grateful for her fans and she feels blessed to have such dedicated followers.”