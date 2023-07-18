Miranda Lambert made waves after calling out a concertgoer for taking a selfie mid-show — and now the fan is speaking out.

“It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place,” Adela Calin told NBC News in an interview published on Monday, July 17. “I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture.”

Calin noted that she took “30 seconds at most” to snap a photo with her friends, who “took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down” before Lambert, 39, caught them.

“We just couldn’t get one good picture. We were so excited because I think we had the best seats in the house in the whole theater,” Calin added, telling the outlet she was “appalled” by Lambert’s comments.

In a video that has since gone viral, Lambert paused her performance of “Tin Man” during her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency show on Saturday, July 15, to criticize Calin and her friends for seemingly not paying attention to her music in favor of taking photos.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry. These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song,” she said in the clip shared via TikTok after the show. “It’s pissing me off a little bit. Sorry, I don’t like it. At all.”

Lambert added, “We’re here to hear to some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music,” before motioning for Calin and her group to sit down.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Fans apparently weren’t pleased by the display, with some even leaving their seats. “Let’s go. Come one. You don’t do that to fans,” one attendee noted in the video.

Lambert’s behavior subsequently sparked a debate in the comments section. “People pay to go see you and if they want to take a picture of the memories they are making it shouldn’t make a crap!” one user argued. “They are fans who paid!!”

Another TikTok user suggested, “She could have finished her song and just said some blanket statement like ‘let’s try to be in the moment and stay off our phones’ if she felt like.”

Calin, however, didn’t appear to take the incident to heart. While sharing the concert photos via Instagram, she teased in the caption, “These are the pictures we were taking when Miranda Lambert stopped her concert and told us to sit down and not take selfies 😱.”

“Tin Man” is one of Lambert’s most heartfelt songs to date. She penned the tune following her split from ex-husband Blake Shelton after four years of marriage in 2015. Lambert has since moved on with Brendan McLoughlin, whom she wed in 2019, while Shelton, 47, married Gwen Stefani in 2021.

“I mean, how many times have we seen The Wizard of Oz? But, something that the world shares is everyone knows what the Tin Man represents; cold, and empty, and loneliness, and heartless,” Lambert said of the meaning behind her song in a June 2017 interview with iHeartRadio. “And it just opened my eyes to it even more, going through pain myself. [It was] sort of an epiphany.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Lambert’s reps for comment.