Miranda Lambert Stops Song Over Fans Taking a Selfie: ‘Pissing Me Off’

Miranda Lambert called out a group of concertgoers for taking a selfie — and then fans turned on her.

As seen in a TikTok video shared on Sunday, July 16, the country star, 39, was gearing up to perform her emotional hit “Tin Man” when she noticed fans taking selfies in the crowd.

“You shouldn’t spend your whole life wishin’ / For somethin’ bound to fall apart,” Lambert crooned on the first verse of the song, interrupting herself — and her accompanist — to tell off the concertgoers.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry,” she said into the mic. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit. Sorry, I don’t like it. At all.”

As her reaction was met with cheers from members of the audience, Lambert added, “We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

When Lambert started the song over, some fans were appalled at her response to the audience members taking photos.

“Let’s go. Come on. You don’t do that to fans,” one person said as they led a line of several fans exiting their seats.

Lambert previously opened up about the meaning behind “Tin Man” in a June 2017 interview with iHeartRadio.

“I guess going through a lot of times where I felt pretty empty, I understood a whole new meaning,” she explained at the time of the 2016 tune, which was initially inspired by Kenny Chesney’s “The Tin Man.”

“I mean, how many times have we seen The Wizard of Oz? But, something that the world shares is everyone knows what the Tin Man represents; cold, and empty, and loneliness, and heartless,” Lambert continued. “And it just opened my eyes to it even more, going through pain myself. [It was] sort of an epiphany.”

Lambert penned the track following her split from ex-husband Blake Shelton in 2015 after four years of marriage. The intense public scrutiny that followed weighed heavily on the “Carousel” singer, she told CBS News in May 2022.

“I wasn’t prepared for that,” she explained, noting that she used music to help her heal. “I’m a singer-songwriter so, luckily, I can tell my whole truth. I will not lie in my music.”

In the years following her split from Shelton, 47, Lambert acknowledged that she’s “grown up” since their relationship. “I’ve learned a lot about myself and I think at some point you start to settle into who you are,” she said. “I think that’s why you feel that peace coming from me because I feel at peace with myself.”

Lambert has been married to husband Brendan McLoughlin since 2019, and though their own romance has not been without its dramatic moments — McLoughlin, 31, welcomed his first child days after meeting Lambert in late 2018 — the couple couldn’t be happier.

“Miranda and Brendan are doing amazing and even though it’s been a few years since they got married, they still feel like newlyweds,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in April. In fact, the duo are looking to expand their family. (Lambert is the stepmom of McLoughlin’s son, Landon, whom he shares with Kaihla Rettinger.)

“They would love to have a baby together in the near future,” the insider shared. “Miranda has always had that caring and nurturing side to her … she’s ready for that next step.”