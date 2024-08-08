Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart may have a different definition of “two-a-days.”

The All-SEC Honorable Mention signal caller is accused of cheating on his girlfriend, Lola Sexton, thanks to a now-viral video on TikTok.

TikTok user @rafamelo11, who is seemingly Sexton’s friend, posted a video over the weekend that showed her enjoying a cup of coffee with Sexton. The text over the video reads “Just a casual coffee date finding out her boyfriend cheated on her for the past year 😍😍.”

Seeming to confirm the accusation, Sexton commented on the video, “Real!!!!😘🤝.”

When other users asked how she was doing, she added, “I’m chillin!”

Related: Celebrities Who Love Football It’s no secret that athletes such as Tom Brady, Jay Cutler and Aaron Rodgers love football — but there are also plenty of stars who enjoy rooting for their favorite teams from the sidelines. Nick Lachey, for instance, has been known to cheer on his team from the couch alongside eldest son Camden. Jessie James […]

Kloee Sexton, one of Lola’s family members, added in the comments, “She had no idea about any of the cheating until now. She’s not going back.”

Dart, 21, and Lola have been dating since high school, according to BroBible. They both attended Corner Canyon High School in Utah and went to prom together. The two maintained their relationship while Dart began his college career at USC before transferring to Mississippi.

Lola shared a video of her own via TikTok on Tuesday in which a voice offscreen says, “Y’all broke up?” and Lola responds by mouthing the words, “Nah, she broke, I’m up.”

Dart can rest assured that plenty will hear the accusations. The original video has more than 37,000 likes and 300 comments, and Lola has nearly 11,000 followers on TikTok. On Instagram, where she has 11,400 followers, one user commented on her most recent post, “For someone who claims to play ‘ball’ he did indeed fumble.”

Related: These 5 College Athletes Are Shaking Up Women’s Sports On and Off the Field Women’s sports — especially women’s college athletics — are achieving new heights thanks to extraordinary athletes like Caitlin Clark. In fact, this year’s women’s NCAA championship, which featured Clark’s University of Iowa team facing off against the South Carolina Gamecocks, drew a larger television audience than the men’s championship. Clark also became the all-time NCAA […]

Dart, who is active on both Instagram and TikTok, has not publicly addressed the videos.

He did, however, post a photo of himself in his uniform via Instagram on Wednesday, August 8, with the caption “Everything I Got. Last Dance2.” While it made no mention of his off-field life, it did appear to dispel an unfounded rumor that circulated last week that he had torn his ACL — an injury that would have put an end to his season before it began.

The QB is gearing up for his senior season with the Rebels with lofty expectations. He will start the year on the shortlist of favorites for the Heisman Trophy, given annually to the best player in college football.

His team went 11-2 last year, earning a berth in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, where they lost to Penn State. Mississippi will open the 2024 season on August 31 with a home game against Furman.