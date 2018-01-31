Spitting fire! Doritos and Mountain Dew enlisted Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage to face off each other in a rap battle for their Super Bowl commercial promoting MTN DEW ICE and Doritos Blaze.

In the clip, the actors lip-synced verses from two popular hip-hop songs, with Dinklage, 48, representing the fiery Doritos Blaze on one side, versus Freeman, 80, showcasing the coolness of the MTN Dew Ice on the other.

The Game of Thrones star bravely tackles Busta Rhymes’ verse in the Chris Brown song “Look at Me Now.” The rapper even makes a surprise appearance in the clip inside a picture frame as Dinklage’s coach. Once Dinklage takes a bite of a chip, the whole room is covered in flames as he spits his verse and fire comes out of his mouth.

The Going in Style actor then takes a sip of the lemon-flavored drink and starts rapping along with Missy Elliot’s 2001 song “Get Your Freak On” as his side of the room turns to ice. Elliot also makes an appearance as Freeman’s mentor, dressed as an ice queen with bright green lipstick.

The actors previously teased their ad with a clip that showed them being coached by the two rappers as they prepared for the battle.

The commercial is set to make its television debut during one of TV’s biggest nights when the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles face off at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII. The game airs on NBC on Sunday, February 4, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

