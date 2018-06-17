MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: Everything You Need to Know

Small screen and big screen celebrities collide at this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards! Us Weekly has everything you need to know about the 2018 award show, which was filmed at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Saturday, June 16.

How Can I Watch?

The star-studded show is set to air on MTV on Monday, June 18, at 9 p.m. ET.

Who’s Hosting?

Tiffany Haddish is coming off a major year for her career and will MC the program.

Who’s Performing?

Nick Jonas and Mustard will team up for the debut performance of their new single, “Anywhere,” while Chloe x Halle is set to perform a medley of their hit songs, “The Kids Are Alright” and “Warrior.”

Who’s Presenting?

MTV enlisted some of Hollywood’s biggest stars to take the stage during the award show. They include: Mila Kunis, Seth Rogen, Michael B. Jordan, Kristen Bell, Zendaya, Gina Rodriguez, and Common.

Special Awards

Chris Pratt will accept the Generation Award the award, which honors actors and actresses whose diverse work in both film and TV has led them to become household names. Master of None star Lena Waithe will be honored with the Trailblazer Award.

Who’s Nominated?

Stranger Things and Black Panther lead the field with the most nominations. Host Tiffany Haddish is nominated for the Scene Stealer award for her role as Dina in Girls Trip. Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Girls Trip, IT and Wonder Woman will compete for Best Movie, while 13 Reasons Why, Game of Thrones, Grown-ish, Riverdale and Stranger Things will go head-to-head for Best Show.

