Pop the popcorn! Zachary Levi will host the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Monday, June 17.

The 28th annual ceremony, which was filmed on Saturday, June 15, marks the third year that the network is honoring the best of the best on the big and small screens. The show previously only awarded movies.

Before the awards are handed out, singer B. Simone and MTV News’ Josh Horowitz will host the red carpet coverage, which will begin streaming on the network’s Twitter page at 8 p.m. ET. Additionally, internet personality Timothy DeLaGhetto will host a game night special with comedian Darren “Big Baby” Brand and other guests that will give MTV’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter subscribers a chance to win prizes.

Here’s everything you need to know before the show begins!

What Time and Channel Is It On?

The show airs at 9 p.m. ET on MTV, MTV2, VH1, CMT, BET, MTV Classic, TV Land, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network and Logo.

Who Is Hosting?

Levi, 38, will lead the ceremony hot on the heels of his blockbuster superhero movie Shazam! He follows previous hosts including Tiffany Haddish, Adam Devine, Amy Schumer, Conan O’Brien, Rebel Wilson and Russell Brand.

Who Is Nominated?

RBG, Game of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame lead the list of 2019 nominations with four apiece. The Best Movie nominees are Avengers: Endgame, BlacKkKlansman, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and Us. The Best Show nominees are Big Mouth, Game of Thrones, Riverdale, Schitt’s Creek and The Haunting of Hill House. Other nominated films and shows include A Star Is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody, Bird Box, The Bachelor, The Challenge and Vanderpump Rules.

Who Is Performing?

Two artists will take the stage to perform: rapper Lizzo and pop-R&B singer Bazzi. Martin Garrix, Macklemore and Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy were originally set to perform their collaboration “Summer Days” but they dropped out earlier this month.

Who Is Presenting?

The awards will be handed out by stars including Aubrey Plaza, Dave Bautista, David Spade, Elisabeth Moss, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Jameela Jamil, Kumail Nanjiani, Melissa McCarthy and Tessa Thompson.

Who Is Being Honored?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will receive the Generation Award, while Jada Pinkett Smith is being given the Trailblazer Award for their onscreen accomplishments.

