Lizzo brought her “Juice” to the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, as viewers witnessed in the telecast of the star-studded event on Monday, June 17.

As Jada Pinkett Smith and Melissa McCarthy danced in the audience, Lizzo performed a high-energy rendition of her hit “Juice” with an arrangement that sampled the “Joyful, Joyful” number by Lauryn Hill from Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

“MAAAAANNNNN @lizzo jus KILLED it on the #MTVMovieAwards shoutout to whoever came up with that arrangement mixing Joyful Joyful from Sister Act 2 with Juice!!!” one fan tweeted.

“First time performing on [an] award show bitch,” the singer tweeted on Monday, posting footage from her rousing performance.

She also replied to a Twitter user who admitted (with “no disrespect”) to not knowing who Lizzo is. “Now u know!” Lizzo wrote back.

Earlier in the night, the 31-year-old walked the red carpet in a feathery, lime-green dress, pairing the eye-catching fashion with white sneakers adorned with gold chains.

Lizzo is riding high on the success of ‘Cuz I Love You, her major-label debut, which has won glowing reviews from critics, especially for its emotional honesty. “The record is purposefully compact, genre-blending, unifying, reaffirming, devoid of corniness, with just two well-selected features that heighten but do not overshadow her performance,” Consequence of Sound’s review raved. “If other artists are clever, they’ll take note: Lizzo has just set the standard for how to make a perfect pop record.”

“These songs are soaked into those actual scenarios,” the Detroit native told Rolling Stone in April. “I’m jumping straight into a scenario [now] on certain songs where I’m literally sitting in a car with someone crying and I’m like, ‘Pull this car over, I need to get this off my chest,’” she said. “Or when I’m literally sending a text to a f–kboy [saying], ‘Take yo’ ass home. Stop texting me.’ There’s literal specifics here. You’re in the scene of a movie: my movie, my life.”

