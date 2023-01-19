Not holding back. Mykelti Brown opened up about dad Kody Brown‘s split from Meri Brown — and claimed that her father isn’t the only person who caused the breakup.

“When you cheat on someone, you’re giving up first,” Mykelti, 26, said during a recent Crowdcast Live for her Patreon followers. “If you’re going to cheat on your spouse, you’re giving up on the relationship first. It’s unfair for her to get mad at Dad when she gave up. She threw the towel in. She said, ‘I’m done.’ She cheated first.”

The TLC personality — who is the second eldest daughter of Kody, 54, and Christine Brown — clarified that Meri, 52, didn’t “have a physical relationship” with anyone, but she accused Meri of having an “emotional affair” with the person who catfished her in 2015.

“[Leon] heard them on the phone having intimate conversations over the phone,” Mykelti claimed, referencing Kody and Meri’s only child, 27. “And if you’re sexting or verbal sexting or whatever, that’s cheating. That’s still cheating.”

Mykelti is the second Brown child to speak out against Meri in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Paedon, 24 — the only son of Christine, 50, and Kody — claimed that he and his siblings “never” felt safe around Meri.

“Abrasive and kind of mean are not strong enough words, they are not aggressive enough words,” he said during a January 11 YouTube interview with John Yeats. “Meri was not nice … Abrasive is not enough of a word to explain what Meri was to a few of us children specifically.”

Meri confirmed her split from Kody in December 2022, claiming that her husband never discussed their breakup with her before saying that he no longer “considered” them married. “It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, ‘She just made this decision. We didn’t consult. We didn’t talk,'” Meri said in the Sister Wives: One-on-One special, referring to Kody’s November 2021 split from his third wife. “And then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri.’ He just made the decision. I have never heard him say that to me.”

The Becoming Sister Wives coauthor became Kody’s first wife in 1990. He later spiritually wed Janelle Brown in 1993 and Christine in 1994. Meri divorced Kody in 2014 so he could legally marry Robyn Brown and adopt her children, but they remained spiritually wed until last year.

Janelle, 53, also announced her split from Kody in December 2022, revealing that they’d been separated for several months. Earlier this month, she said she isn’t “waiting” for him to rekindle their relationship.

“I’ve kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone,” she explained during part 3 of the Sister Wives: One-on-One special. “I wasn’t heartbroken. It wasn’t heartbreaking for me like it was for Christine.”