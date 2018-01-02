The final season of Nashville has arrived. In the trailer for season 6, it looks like Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) is heading down a dark road. She befriends Darius (Josh Stamberg), the founder of a self-actualization movement, who offers to help her with her depression. “Our meeting was no coincidence,” he tells her on the phone. “You need my help. I want to help you change your life.”

She oddly seems loyal to him, causing everyone to question what’s really going on there … it’s all very cult-like. Avery (Jonathan Jackson) is extremely skeptic of their connection, telling her, “You’re putting all of your trust into this guy. You’re living your whole life by his words.”

It doesn’t seem to be working — at one point in the trailer she leaves the stage, telling a booing audience, “I don’t feel like singing. I just need to stop.”

The trailer also includes an update on the rest of the crew: Deacon (Charles Esten) is ready to get back into dating — possibly with Jessie (Kaitlin Doubleday). His kissing and canoodling is not something Daphne (Maisy Stella) is happy about. Maddie (Lennon Stella) falls for a pop star, Jonah Ford. Gunnar (Sam Palladio) is a mess without Scarlett (Clare Bowen), trying to figure out how to perform without her. Meanwhile, Will (Chris Carmack) is having a hard time post-breakup … and is possibly using steroids?

It sounds like there’s a lot of story to tell in the final season!

“All of us on Nashville are so incredibly grateful to the show’s fans, who convinced CMT to give us a chance to keep telling the story of these remarkable characters,” executive producer Marshall Herskovitz said last month, announcing that this season will be the last. “And we want to return the favor with a final season that celebrates all the joys and passions, twists and turns — and amazing music! — that made Nashville such an exciting journey for the last six years.”

Nashville‘s final season premieres on CMT Thursday, January 4, at 9 p.m. ET.

