Naya Rivera will appear on season 3 of Sugar Rush, which will debut on Netflix three weeks after the actress died in a drowning accident at age 33.

The Glee alum filmed her episode as a guest judge on the baking competition series in Los Angeles in February, shortly before production in the U.S. halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is believed to be her last TV appearance. The entire season will begin streaming on Friday, July 31.

Deadline reported on Thursday, July 30, that Netflix consulted Rivera’s manager Gladys Gonzalez — who has been in close contact with her family since the tragedy — when deciding what to do with the footage. The streaming platform chose to release the episode as planned, with a note in honor of the late star appearing before the opening credits.

The Devious Maids alum was reported missing on July 8 after her 4-year-old son, Josey, was found on a pontoon boat at Lake Piru in California. Her body was recovered on July 13. Her cause of death was determined to be drowning.

Rivera was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles on Friday, July 24.

Her family broke their silence on July 14 after her death was confirmed. “We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week,” the statement read. “While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit. Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister.”

The statement continued: “Thank you to the men and women of the Ventura, Tulare, and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Departments for your commitment and unwavering effort to find Naya. We extend endless gratitude and ovation to the heroine who found her. Thank you to her friends, colleagues, and fans for your continuous support. Heaven gained our sassy angel. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time.”

Rivera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey — with whom she shared Josey — wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 25, of their son: “He’ll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you.”

Season 3 of Sugar Rush premieres on Netflix Friday, July 31.