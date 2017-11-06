The Real Housewives of Atlanta drama continued following the season 10 premiere on Sunday, November 5. NeNe Leakes appeared on Watch What Happens Live and after seeing footage of her fellow housewives shading her, she had some shade to throw herself.

“I’ll respond to all those bitches! Where do we start?” she asked host Andy Cohen. First, she said Kenya Moore made a “personal attack,” and then she came for Porsha Williams who said she looked “different.”

“She does too. She’s gained a lot of weight,” the Glee alum told Cohen. Kim Zolciak, who Leakes is currently in a feud with, was not mentioned in the shade video.

Leakes then took the opportunity to come clean about a comment she made in May. During a past episode, a caller asked Leakes which housewife she would get rid of if she had the chance. Her answer was Williams at the time. She didn’t say she wanted her “fired,” but apparently the statement has caused a great deal of drama ever since.

“They said, ‘Who would you get rid of?'” she continued on Sunday night. “And I said Frick and Fraud — whatever their name is … that’s what I said. I never used those words, so let’s be very, very clear about what was said.”

“We’re all on this show to give our opinions, are we not? So, when my fans or my followers call in to ask me questions, I’m going to answer,” the reality star continued. “The one thing that Porsha kept saying that I said I wanted her to be fired and I made it very clear to her I never used those words. First of all, when we’re on your show, you have callers that call in.”

During the RHOA premiere, Williams tried to ask Leakes about her comment, but didn’t get very far, as she didn’t think it was an issue worth discussing.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

