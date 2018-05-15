Nick, Jess, Schmidt, Cece and Winston made some major life changes during the Tuesday, May 15, series finale of New Girl. Keep reading to see how the show ended its seven-season run.

Pirate Brides and Bad Baby Names

Jess (Zooey Deschanel) and Nick (Jake Johnson) prepared for their wedding during the first half of the one-hour finale, titled “The Curse of the Pirate Bride.” The bride’s mother (Jamie Lee Curtis) told the couple they were cursed because they slept together the night before their nuptials. Jess and Nick weren’t believers at first, but a series of unfortunate events ultimately convinced them.

First, Jess fell in the bathroom and scratched her cornea on a dog toy, forcing her to wear an eye patch on her wedding day. She also found out she and Nick were being evicted from the loft, got high and lost her job after Russell (Dermot Mulroney) tried to win her back. Meanwhile, Nick also lost his job and got pooped on by a bird.

Aly (Nasim Pedrad) went into labor before the ceremony could begin, so the gang rushed to the hospital. She was only dilated three centimeters, though, so Nick and Jess got married in the hospital while their friends, her mom and dad and the staff looked on. Later, Winston (Lamorne Morris) and Aly welcomed their baby boy, hilariously named Dan Bill Bishop.

My Greatest Prank

In “Engram Pattersky,” one month later, Jess broke the news to her friends that she and Nick were moving out of the loft because they were evicted. Schmidt (Max Greenfield), Cece (Hannah Simone) and Winston weren’t nearly as upset as Jess was, but Nick convinced them to play along to help Jess come to terms with the move. This led to several walks down memory lane and a final game of True American, packing edition.

The friends cleared the loft out, and we even saw a flash of the future, where they were playing True American — using root beer instead of beer — with their kids. And man, did they have a lot of kids!

When the group went down to close the moving van, they discovered a large image of Winston and “Gotcha” written on the back of the vehicle. Turns out, the eviction was Winston’s last, super elaborate mess around. They didn’t actually have to move, but the newlyweds decided to say goodbye to the loft anyway.

Tell Us: What did you think of the series finale?

