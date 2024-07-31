A year of change and new beginnings for NHL star Alex Killorn and his wife, Tiffany Killorn, ended with a wedding ceremony that went off without a hitch.

Alex, 34 — who signed a four-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks in July 2023 after 11 seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning — and Tiffany got married July 20 at the Four Seasons Napa Valley in front of 130 family and friends. The guest list included Alex’s former Tampa Bay teammates Andrei Vasilevskiy, Victor Hedman, Yanni Gourde, Pat Maroon and Lightning head coach Jon Cooper.

In an exclusive chat with Us Weekly, Alex and Tiffany revealed how the big bash all came together — and how they ultimately decided on northern California after considering venues in North Carolina, Nashville and along the East Coast.

“We got to California. We looked at a venue in Newport [Beach], but it didn’t really feel like us,” Tiffany shared. “Then we got to Napa Valley and the location is stunning. The architecture, we love wine. I went and looked at a couple venues and the Four Seasons was actually the last one. I was like, ‘OK, this is it.’ It really felt like the venue we had been waiting for.”

Related: Celebrity Weddings of 2024: Stars Who Got Married This Year The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner, Lauren Alaina, Usher and more celebrities went to the chapel in 2024 and got married. Turner met Theresa Nist during the inaugural season of the Bachelor Nation spinoff, which aired in late 2023. Weeks after their televised proposal, Turner and Nist wed in a live TV ceremony on January […]

Rather than a simple one-night affair, the Killorns turned their wedding into a week-long event.

“I picked Napa because I knew that people were going to want to come experience wine country,” Tiffany said. “A lot of his teammates and a lot of my friends came early and we did wine tours, we did dinners, we had some get-togethers. It wasn’t just a wedding, it was a whole experience.”

The wedding festivities sprawled over three different locations on the property: the ceremony on the Vineyard Barn and Lawn, the reception at the Lakeside Lawn and the afterparty at the Calistoga Ballroom.

Once the party got rolling, Alex recalled how the hockey players in attendance made sure it was really a night to remember for the groom himself.

“An hour into things, there weren’t many shirts that were still on,” he said with a laugh. “It seemed like all the girls left the dancefloor and were like, ‘Let the guys go.’ I remember at one point, people were tying shirts together and they made a huge jump rope.”

Alex joked, “There was a little bit of debauchery for sure.”

The most surprising part of the night, however, might have been courtesy of Alex’s former Lightning teammate Zach Bogosian.

“At one point, Bogosian just took the mic and started singing,” Alex said. “He’s a really good singer. It was actually unbelievable. He was performing for the whole crowd.”

Amidst all of the excitement and chaos, Alex and Tiffany did manage to find a quiet moment to themselves, which Alex remembered fondly.

Related: Celebrity Wives and Girlfriends of Pro Hockey Players: Candace, Erin and More Candace Cameron Bure, Erin Andrews and more celebrities found love with professional hockey players. The Full House alum was introduced to now-husband Valeri Bure at a charity hockey game by costar Dave Coulier. The twosome wed in 1996, and Cameron Bure is still head over heels in love. “He makes me laugh a lot, which […]

“We had gotten married, we had taken pictures for like two hours straight, I had to go straight to walk down the aisle,” he said. “We take pictures for another 45 minutes. We went back to our villa to get freshened up, we were so sweaty. We were together in the villa and we looked at each other like, ‘We’re married, this is crazy.’”

He continued, “We just took a shot of tequila. That’s a memory that really stands out.”

Alex and Tiffany started dating in September 2018 after being introduced by mutual friends. “I didn’t know a lot about hockey at all,” Tiffany said. “We just met at a pool party and it ended up being easy, simple and organic.”

Related: Goal! Rachel Brosnahan, Justin Bieber and More Stars Who Love Hockey When the temperatures begin to cool, there is one sport that celebrity fans can’t get enough of: hockey! Carrie Underwood and Bachelor Nation’s Emily Ferguson have a special connection to the sport because their significant others are professional hockey players. Underwood rooted for her husband, Mike Fisher, throughout his career, which began in 1999. “Captain […]

The couple got engaged in August 2023.

As for a honeymoon, the couple is adding on some days to a wedding trip they have planned to Lake Como at the end of August.

“We’re going to do Portofino and then Lake Como,” Tiffany said. “That will be our little getaway before we get back to California.”

Keep scrolling for more photos from Alex and Tiffany’s wedding.