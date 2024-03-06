August Moon singer Hayes Campbell came to life and stole Anne Hathaway’s heart in The Idea of You trailer.

“What about what people will say?” Hathaway, who plays Solène Marchand, asks in the film’s first trailer, released on Wednesday, March 6. Nicholas Galitzine’s character, Hayes, responds, “I don’t care what they say.”

The forthcoming film, which is set to be released on Thursday, May 2, is based on Robinne Lee’s novel of the same name on — and proves that Galitzine has the boy band look on lock.

“I’m too old for you,” Hathaway, 41, whispers to Galitzine, 29, elsewhere in the trailer, right before their characters share a passionate kiss for the first time. That one line seemingly defines the entire movie, which follows 40-year-old single mom Solène’s unexpected romance with the 24-year-old August Moon front man, Hayes.

Related: Anne Hathaway Stars in New Film ‘The Idea of You’: Everything to Know Anne Hathaway’s next role opposite Red, White & Royal Blue heartthrob Nicholas Galitzine in The Idea of You promises to get pulses racing. Based on the novel of the same name by Robinne Lee, The Idea of You follows a divorced mother (Hathaway) who starts up a romance with a much younger pop star (Galitzine) […]

Aside from teasing their spicy relationship, the trailer also offers fans a look at how Solène deals with the public backlash of her romance with Hayes — and how their age difference is perceived.

“I didn’t know my being happy would piss so many people off,” Hathaway’s character declares. Other moments in the trailer appear to be taken straight from the book. For example, when Hathaway and Galitzine run into the ocean during a romantic beach vacation.

Other than some pivotal moments of the movie, The Idea of You trailer also offered fans a first listen to August Moon’s “Dance Before We Walk.” A full version of the song was officially released on Wednesday as well.

As a lead singer with tattoos, fans of The Idea of You novel can’t help but compare Hayes to Harry Styles — during his One Direction days. However, the author cleared up speculation during an interview with Vogue in 2020.

“This was never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles,” author Lee said, admitting that Styles and Prince Harry were two inspirations behind Hayes.

Related: Breaking Down Us' Most Anticipated Romantic Comedies of 2024 There’s just something about the perfect rom-com that has Us in our feels. Luckily, movies such as Which Brings Me to You and Upgraded have already proven why 2024 seems to be the year of romance. Based on the novel of the same name, Which Brings Me to You focuses on two strangers (Lucy Hale […]

“Just the notion that this movie promotes female pleasure as this, sort of, protagonist, I think is really interesting and unique,” Galitzine said during an interview with U.K.’s Hits Radio on Tuesday, March 5. “Obviously, [the movie] displays an age gap love that we usually don’t see on screen between a younger man and an older woman.”

Previously, it was announced that The Idea of You will premiere as the final film at South by Southwest (SXSW) on Saturday, March 16. Prime Video offered a glimpse at the movie while teasing their 2024 film releases in a December 2023 preview. However, the newly-released trailer offers so much more.

The Idea of You is set to premiere via Prime Video on May 2.