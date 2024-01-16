Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

NFL Coach Nick Sirianni Says ‘Special’ Jason Kelce ‘Always’ Has a Place on the Philadelphia Eagles

By
Feature NFL Coach Nick Sirianni Says Jason Kelce Always Has a Place on the Eagles
Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles hugs head coach Nick Sirianni during the fourth quarter of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles’ Nick Sirianni has a lot of “love” for Jason Kelce — even if the NFL center is retiring.

“Obviously, we’re not there at that position yet to talk about that. He’s special and I love him. He’s one of the most special guys I’ve been around,” Nick, 42, told reporters following the Eagles loss on Monday, January 15. “He’s always got a place here and [I] always want him to play. We’ll see what happens as time progresses.”

The Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32 to 9 on Monday, knocking them out of the playoffs for the 2023–2024 season.

Following the loss, Jason, 36, was emotional as he sat on the sidelines. He shook his dad Ed Kelce’s hand as he walked off the field following a conversation with offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

A Guide to All the Philadelphia Eagles Players Children

Related: Meet the Philadelphia Eagles Players’ Kids: Jason Kelce, A.J. Brown and More

“That looks like a man filled with emotion,” an ESPN broadcaster commented following the game. “You wonder if that’s it for 36-year-old Jason Kelce.”

His wife, Kylie Kelce, was also spotted with her hands covering her mouth as she sat in the stands. Fans were quick to speculate that the couple’s emotional reaction to the loss meant that Jason’s retirement is among us.

NFL Coach Nick Sirianni Says Jason Kelce Always Has a Place on the Eagles
Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after a loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Perry Knotts/Getty Images

One day after the Eagles game, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday, January 16, that Jason had announced his retirement after 13 seasons in the league while talking with his team inside the locker room.

Jason’s possible retirement has been discussed at length over the past few years. Kylie discussed the end of her husband’s playing career during Prime Video’s 2023 Kelce documentary.

“I don’t think that people realize the beating you’re taking then impacts the way you interact with your family,” she said, admitting that “for years” Jason has been talking about retiring. “I always tell people, no matter what happens with football, how it ends, I would like him to retire when he is still able to get down on the floor and play with our kids comfortably.”

Everything Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce Has Said About His Potential NFL Retirement 088

Related: Is Jason Kelce Ready to Retire From the NFL? What He's Said

The couple married in 2018 and share three daughters together, Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 10 months.

“I always am very quick to point out they’re compensated heavily, but it’s crazy as a 35-year-old man being in, like, a world of pain,” Kylie added.

Stylish young attractive woman looking at camera and posing on chair in studio.

Deal of the Day

50% Off! Shoppers Are ‘Neglecting’ Other Pants in Favor of These Trousers View Deal

Jason, who was drafted to the NFL in 2011, spoke about the possibility of retirement late last year when discussing the Eagles loss to the Kansas City Chiefs (where his brother Travis Kelce plays) in Super Bowl LVII.

“You know, I think it is a lot, and I think the way we’ve justified it as a family is that this is going to be over pretty soon here,” Jason told The NFL Report’s Steve Wyche and James Palmer in December 2023. “If it’s this year, which it very well could be, we want to make sure that we’re ready to go when football is done, and with all of these different opportunities and things, to figure out what it is we want to do with our retirement.”

In this article

Jason Kelce Smiles Directly at Camera wearing Black T-Shirt that Reads "Football Is A Family Story." in green font

Jason Kelce

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!