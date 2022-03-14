Nick Viall: Clayton's 'Bachelor' Finale Is 'Insane,' Full of 'Iconic Moments'

The teasers continue! Nick Viall has seen Clayton Echard’s upcoming Bachelor finale — and it blew his mind.

“I truly can’t believe what I just watched,” the 41-year-old former reality star wrote via Instagram on Sunday, March 13, referring to Clayton’s dramatic two-part finale. “I can’t wait to discuss it with you all!”

The season 21 Bachelor told fans he highly recommends they tune in and see it for themselves, noting it’s hard to put into words what he saw.

“I just watched the Bachelor finale … it is nuts. Insane,” Nick admitted in the clip. “Do you guys remember the debacle that was Arie [Luyendyk Jr.]’s season? Or Colton [Underwood]’s fence jump? Or the Peter [Weber] craziness? Child’s play compared to what I just witnessed.”

The “Viall Files” podcast host said that as “soon as it starts it’s just nuts.” He further explained that “moment after moment” he was surprised by what takes place.

“Most of the time I was shaking my head in disbelief. And then there’s some iconic moments,” Nick continued. “You have to watch it. It will be the most talked about finale, I think ever. Ever. It’s nuts.”

The Wisconsin native elaborated on what he watched via an Instagram Q&A session with fans on Sunday.

“It’s [worth] the wait. Nothing can prepare you for it,” he wrote. “No spoilers can do it justice. You have to see it and you still won’t believe it.”

When asked whether viewers should have one bottle of wine or two ready for their viewing parties, Nick replied, “I spent most of it pacing and yelling, ‘Oh, my God!’”

Throughout season 26, Clayton, 28, has surprised fans with many of his choices, including his decision to send Susie Evans home during the fantasy suites week, which aired on Tuesday, March 8.

During the episode, Susie, 28, confessed that Clayton sleeping with the other finalists was a deal-breaker for her, which caused the Missouri native to break down and send her packing. Fans were outraged by Clayton’s actions, many of whom called him a gaslighter for how he treated her.

“Susie tried to express her feelings while trying to empathize with Clayton’s POV,” Nick tweeted at the time in support of Susie. “Clayton expressed his feelings to Susie by being a dick.”

The Bachelor Nation alum didn’t agree that Clayton was a gaslighter, but Nick felt that the former football player was “being [an] ass” for not acknowledging “the other persons point of view.”

Clayton, for his part, denied being a gaslighter, but admitted on the Wednesday, March 9, episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast that he “did not handle [the breakup] correctly” with Susie.

“It’s tough because I’ve seen what everyone’s saying and they’re using some pretty descriptive terms, some pretty heavy-hitting terms that I couldn’t disagree with more. But I understand that it appears that way,” he explained. “I don’t agree that I was gaslighting because I looked that up, and it said gaslighting, the definition is to try and convince someone of a different reality than what is actually the true reality of the situation. … Gaslighting in my eyes is something where it’s you have bad intentions, you’re trying to manipulate somebody, and I was not at all trying to do that. My reality was in my head at that point.”

The Bachelor concludes with a two-part finale on ABC Monday, March 14, and Tuesday, March 15, at 8 p.m. ET.

