These lips aren’t sealed! While visiting Us Weekly’s NYC headquarters with Bachelor Nation alums JJ Lane and Ben Zorn, two-time Bachelorette runner-up Nick Viall revealed which of his reality TV exes is a better kisser: season 10’s Andi Dorfman or season 11’s Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“At least you asked me who’s a better kisser,” joked Viall, who notoriously revealed on After the Final Rose that he slept with Dorfman during their fantasy suite date.

The following year, after their first one-on-one date, Viall and Bristowe had sex back at her Dublin hotel room. "Kaitlyn showed a lot of courage by admitting 2 having sex on national TV knowing that she will be unfairly judged by some. #TheBachelorette," Viall, 35, tweeted at the time. "Both men and women have an equal right to have sex without judgement #TheBachelorette #bachelorette."

So who takes the cake: Dorfman or Bristowe? And are the franchise’s hottest guys still single? Plus, what goes on inside Bachelor mansion when the cameras aren’t rolling? Viall, Lane and Zorn spill all the details to Us Weekly Video!

