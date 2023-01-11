Throwing shade. Nick Viall reacted in real time to Chris Harrison‘s claims that the season 21 lead wanted to replace the former Bachelor host as the face of the franchise.

“So, he said I was gunning for his job? But he didn’t list me as one of the people who reached out?” the reality star, 42, asked his cohosts on the latest episode of “The Viall Files,” which was posted on Wednesday, January 11.

Viall noted he was “really disappointed” to hear what Harrison, 51, had to say about him. “I am not mad — I am just disappointed,” he continued. “I think Chris [should] take more accountability for what [he] did. And again, I have never been like Chris’ bestie. I am just disappointed. I am pretty sure Sean Lowe would have taken the job if he was offered it.”

The Wisconsin native’s response comes days after Harrison alleged that Viall was trying to get his job in the aftermath of his 2021 firing.

“I knew about certain cast members who were calling in. And the funny thing is, the people who were calling in I knew had no chance to get the job,” the TV host shared on his “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever,” which released two episodes on Monday, January 9.

When speaking specifically about Viall, who has admitted in the past that he threw his name out there for the gig, Harrison said: “Nick wasn’t really strongly against me or said anything. But, you know, I think Nick was one of those among many who probably saw the blood in the water and saw the opportunity of a job that would be really phenomenal. And I had no doubt he wanted that job. But we saw each other at Wells [Adams] and Sarah [Hyland]‘s wedding and gave each other big hugs.”

The Texas native revealed that he believes Adams, 38, should have replaced him following his franchise exit. (The hosting gig ultimately went to Jesse Palmer.)

“Wells has always been a very good man and a good friend of mine,” Harrison shared. “Wells was in a very difficult situation because obviously he was still kind of connected to the show and he was doing stuff on Paradise, but he was one of the first to reach out to me and just say, ‘Look, I’m staying out of this. I love you and respect you.'”

He concluded: “I thought, to be completely candid, that Wells was going to get the job. … I even told him, I said, ‘Hey, man, I won’t speak out publicly because I don’t think that will help you at all. In fact, it would do a lot more harm than good. But I really hope you get the job. I think you’d be great at it.’”

The former ABC host was under fire in February 2021 after he supported contestant Rachael Kirkconnell as she made headlines for racially insensitive photos. ​After he was pulled from hosting Matt James‘ After the Finale Rose special, Harrison confirmed four months later that he would be departing permanently.

During his podcast debut, Harrison recalled asking Bachelor Nation stars not to publicly address his scandal. “I told everyone, ‘Please don’t speak.’ It didn’t matter who it was or what you said, you were going to be devoured,” he said on Monday before listing a series of alums who stood up for him.“I didn’t want that for anybody else.”