Nicki Minaj Surprises Fans With New Album ‘Queen’ One Week Early

Her Minajesty has reclaimed her throne. Nicki Minaj released her long-awaited fourth studio album, Queen, on Friday, August 10, one week ahead of schedule.

“This is my favorite album,” the 35-year-old rapper said on her Queen Radio show on Apple Music’s Beats 1. “It is the best album I’ve ever done.”

The release of the 19-track LP has been delayed several times in recent months, so fans were surprised when it finally appeared on Apple Music, Spotify and other music platforms just before noon on Friday.

Queen includes the previously released singles “Chun-Li,” the Lil Wayne-assisted “Rich Sex” and the Ariana Grande collaboration “Bed.” Minaj also enlisted features from Eminem and Labrinth (“Majesty”), The Weeknd (“Thought I Knew You”), Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd (“Chun Swae”), Future (“Sir”) and Foxy Brown (“Coco Chanel”).

“Eminem on ‘Majesty’ delivered what is going to become one of the best verses in rap history,” Minaj said on Queen Radio on Friday, months after she and Slim Shady, 45, joked that they were dating. “He gets it. He’s one of the rappers that rappers like me look up to.”

The title of the album’s third track, “Barbie Dreams,” became the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter just minutes after it dropped. The song finds the MC sampling the late Notorious B.I.G.’s “Just Playing (Dreams)” while taking aim at her male counterparts in the hip-hop industry. She gives a shout-out to her Young Money Entertainment labelmate Drake for “always buying me s–t” before calling out her ex Meek Mill, who she says “still be in my DMs.”

Queen is Minaj’s first album since 2014’s The Pinkprint, which was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

