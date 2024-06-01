Nicki Minaj’s upcoming Amsterdam concert this weekend has been canceled following her recent arrest.

“Due to the events of last week, the Nicki Minaj show on Sunday, 2nd June at Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam will no longer be taking place,” a Friday, May 31, statement on concert promoter Mojo’s website reads. “Tickets will be refunded at the point of sale.”

Minaj, 41, had been scheduled to perform her Pink Friday 2 World Tour concert at the Ziggo Dome on Sunday. She has not addressed the cancelation, last playing a concert in Manchester, England on Friday.

One week earlier, Minaj was arrested in Amsterdam but it has not been confirmed if that is the reason for the concert cancelation. The rapper had been stopped outside the Amsterdam Schiphol Airport after marijuana pre-rolls were allegedly found in her luggage.

“They’ve been trying to stop me from coming to every show,” Minaj wrote via Instagram last month. “They took my bags before I could see them. Put it on the plane. Now saying they’re waiting on customs. This is what it looks like when ppl are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour after all else failed. Everything they’ve done is illegal.”

Minaj also took to Instagram Live to document the moment that police officers had taken her into custody.

“I’m not going in there,” Minaj said in the video. “I need a lawyer present. I told y’all they was gonna try to stall for about four to five hours because it’s all about trying to make me late to my show.”

Minaj ultimately got in the police vehicle voluntarily, claiming that the drugs had belonged to her security guards. She was released several hours later.

“We have just released a 41-year-old American woman who we arrested this afternoon at Schiphol on suspicion of exporting soft drugs,” Royal Netherlands Marechaussee said in an X statement, presumably referring to Minaj. “After consultation with the Public Prosecution Service, the suspect was fined and can continue her journey.”

Minaj was fined an unspecified amount of money and released after law enforcement officials consulted with public prosecutors.

According to the United States Department of State, marijuana and hashish are considered “controlled substances” while visiting the Netherlands and it is only legal to use in local venues. However, it is illegal to take a controlled substance in or out of the country.

Minaj has not further addressed the incident. Us Weekly previously reached for comment.