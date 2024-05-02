An upcoming documentary about the late Nicole Brown Simpson features emotional testimony from her family 30 years after her death.

Lifetime released the trailer for The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson on Wednesday, May 1, which includes interviews with Brown Simpson’s three sisters: Denise, Dominique and Tanya Brown.

“She was my best friend and the one person I could not protect her from was the monster she was married to,” Denise says, referring to O.J. Simpson.

Denise and her siblings get emotional as they declare “it’s important” for people to “get to know” more about their sister.

Brown Simpson and Simpson were married from 1985 to 1992. Two years after the divorce, Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were fatally stabbed outside of her home in Los Angeles. Law enforcement officials named her ex-husband as their primary suspect. Simpson, who died of prostate cancer in April, was ultimately acquitted on the murder charges in 1995. Brown Simpson and Goldman’s families later sued Simpson for wrongful death the following year, for which he was found liable.

Lifetime’s new doc is packed with interviews, including conversations with 50 participants who knew her. According to a statement, the project aims to “provide an opportunity for Nicole’s own narrative and voice to be heard in one of the most notorious crimes and trials in history.”

The network added that the series will offer “shocking new details in the tragic story” and “shed new light” on Brown Simpson’s life.

Denise, Dominique and Tanya issued their own statement as the trailer was released, noting that their sister’s life had been “stolen” from her.

“While her abuser is finally gone, it doesn’t take away the anguish we feel or the pain of her children who lost their mother,” the trio said. “We hope that by sharing Nicole’s story, it will help others recognize the signs and get the help they need and her legacy will continue to live on.”

Denise was among those who took to the stand to offer testimony during Simpson’s trial. In her emotionally charged courtroom appearance, Denise claimed Simpson called Brown Simpson “a fat pig” when she was pregnant and grabbed her crotch in full public view during a night out in 1989 while boasting, “This belongs to me.” (The exes shared two children.)

Denise further alleged her sister suffered years of abuse at the hands of the athlete, claiming Simpson threw his then-wife up against a wall and tossed her out of their house in the 1980s, according to reporting from The New York Times at the time. Simpson did not appear to directly address the testimony.

The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, a four-part series event, airs on Lifetime June 1 and 2 at 8 p.m. ET.