Nicole Kidman has shared her vision of taking to the stage alongside a drag queen to pay homage to her iconic “we make movies better” AMC ad.

“My dream will be to be onstage doing it with a drag queen,” Kidman revealed in an interview with Elle magazine. “I’ve got to be able to do that at some point.” Kidman, 56, is the cover star for the magazine’s April 2024 Impact Issue.

During her conversation with Elle, the Oscar winner delved into the behind-the-scenes creation of the 2021 commercial, reminiscing about filming it over a weekend while juggling her role in the Lucille Ball movie Being the Ricardos. Her motivation? To reignite the love for going to the movies post-COVID-19.

Related: So in Love! Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Relationship Timeline Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are both natives of the land down under, but the couple met and fell in love on the other side of the world. The Big Little Lies star and Urban first crossed paths at the G’Day USA Gala — an event honoring Australians in Los Angeles — in 2005. Kidman […]

“It was just the desire to keep cinemas alive,” Kidman revealed. “[Cinemas are] a safe haven for me, so the idea of those not existing — that’s just not part of the equation in my lifetime.”

The emotion Kidman evokes in the ad – particularly in her iconic line: “Heartbreak feels good in a place like this” – has the same energy she brings to all her acting work.

“I’m fortunate that I’ve got a job where I get to explore emotional landscapes that are heavy, strange, extraordinary, bizarre, beautiful, deep,” she told Elle. “I don’t shy away from them, partly because I’m committed to examining life, what it means to be alive and feel.”

The revamped version of the original ad, released by AMC Theatres on March 1, features Kidman enjoying moments from more recent blockbusters including Elvis and Avatar: The Way of Water. AMC also plans to roll out two additional versions in the coming months, amplifying Kidman’s impact as their spokesperson.

Related: Nicole Kidman’s Most Heartfelt Quotes About Her Kids With Tom Cruise Unconditional love. Nicole Kidman has had nothing but positive things to say about her two adopted children, Isabella (born December 1992) and Connor (born January 1995), with ex-husband Tom Cruise. The Big Little Lies alum, who was married to Cruise from 1990 to 2001, has been open about maintaining a positive relationship with their children […]

The 60-second promo video has garnered a cult-like following since its premiere, spawning Halloween costumes, spoofs by drag queens and SNL, and a quip from Jimmy Kimmel at last year’s Oscars.

“I’m happy to see that Nicole Kidman has finally been released from that abandoned AMC where she has been held captive for almost two full years now,” Kimmel, 56, joked while hosting the show in March 2023.

Kidman clearly takes the joke on the chin, revealing in her interview with Elle: “If that’s what it takes, I’ll do whatever it takes. We have to have some more ideas for the next one.”

AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron said the ad “became part of the American zeitgeist” in his announcement of the three new ads. In a 2022 interview with Variety, Aron noted that the commercial is “the best work of [his] career.”

With Aron confirming Kidman’s continued role as their spokesperson for at least one more year, it’s clear that Kidman’s vision for bringing the magic of cinema back to life is as strong as ever.