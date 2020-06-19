The end of the reality TV road. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi made up her mind about her future on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after a fight with costar Angelina Pivarnick.

The TV personality, 32, announced her plans to leave the show during the season 3 finale, which aired on Thursday, June 18. “I’m quitting, I think,” she told Deena Nicole Cortese. “I think this is it. This is not fun.”

Polizzi then expressed her sadness about saying goodbye in the midst of drama. “I just love my roomies, always,” she said. “Jersey Shore is literally my life. I never would have met my best friends, so the fact that it has to end like this, for me, it really sucks.”

The finale featured Pivarnick’s wedding to Chris Larangeira, which took place in November 2019. Polizzi’s decision came after the 33-year-old reality star became upset about her toast with Cortese, 33, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley. The women fought about the speech, in which they playfully jabbed at Pivarnick. However, the bride didn’t find it funny.

“It’s the wrong f—king place. It’s the wrong time,” the Staten Island native said. “You don’t do this at somebody’s wedding.”

Polizzi revealed her retirement plans in December 2019. “You know, when I leave my kids and I film the show, like, I want to have a good time,” she explained during an episode of her “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey” podcast. “And I’m putting myself out there, and I just wanna come off as a good person. And lately, on the show, it’s just been very drama.”

She continued: “Our show, Jersey Shore, is about family and about making fun of each other and having a good time and laughing and just knowing that it’s all in good fun. And lately, it’s just like, everything is so serious. … I just don’t like the turnout of it, and I don’t like the person I’m portrayed as.”

Polizzi’s children — she shares son Lorenzo, 7, daughter Giovanna, 5, and son Angelo, 12 months, with husband Jionni LaValle — factored into her walking away too.

“Anytime I say ‘Mommy’s going to work,’ [Lorenzo is] like, ‘Mom, you cannot leave me again like you did. I was so upset. I don’t want you leaving,’” she exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “So now every time I say I’m leaving for work, he goes, ‘How long are you leaving?’ It kind of gives him anxiety now. I can’t do that anymore. They are definitely happy that I’m not going to be leaving for days on end now.”