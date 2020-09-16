Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi set the record straight after sparking rumors that she is joining The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“Idk how this started but i have not been asked to be a housewife. Sowwyyyyy,” the Jersey Shore alum, 32, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 15.

In response, RHONJ star Melissa Gorga commented, “Damn it!!”

Fans went wild over Labor Day weekend when Polizzi shared videos of herself at Barnegat Bay in New Jersey with family and friends. Around the same time, RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin were spotted on a boat in the same bay. It is unclear whether the reality stars interacted.

This is not the first time that Polizzi — who recently purchased a home in the Silverton area of Toms River, New Jersey — has fielded Bravo casting rumors. In February 2015, she wrote on her blog, “Remember when we were talking about the housewives and what my tag line would be? Well everybody thought that I was going to join The Real Housewives of New Jersey. … No it’s not true, it’s not happening. I don’t want to be a damn housewife. I’m a huge fan of the shows. I like it. But that’s not what I want to do with my life.”

The former MTV personality announced in December 2019 that she was done with Jersey Shore after starring on the original show from 2009 to 2012 and three seasons of the Family Vacation reunion series.

“I have to do what’s best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore,” she said on her “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey” podcast at the time. “I hate being away from the kids. I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore.”

Polizzi — who shares children Lorenzo, 8, Giovanna, 5, and Angelo, 15 months, with her husband, Jionni LaValle — made her final appearance on the show in June after she, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Nicole Cortese caused waves with their speech at costar Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding.

The Dancing With the Stars alum later assured Us Weekly exclusively that she is not against making appearances on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. She simply does not want to be a full-time cast member anymore.

“I’m not just like ‘F this show.’ I love my roomies. I love the show,” she told Us in February. “I’m still here! It’s not like our friendship is over.”

MTV renewed Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for a fourth season in June.