Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley Have a Cute ‘Vampire Diaries’ Reunion

Elena and Stefan are back together!

Former The Vampire Diaries costars Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley had a cute reunion during Dobrev’s recent visit to New York City.

On Wednesday, September 18, Dobrev, 35, shared a photo dump via Instagram from her trip, including a snap of her at dinner with Wesley, 42, actress Brittany Snow and pal Erica Barstein.

“New York so far ⚡️,” the actress captioned the slideshow.

The reunion comes nine years after Dobrev bowed out of her role as Elena Gilbert on The Vampire Diaries at the end of season 6, and seven years since the show ended.

Since The CW supernatural drama ended in 2017, many of its stars have kept in touch. Wesley and Ian Somerhalder, who played Damon Salvatore, Stefan’s brother, shared last year that they remain super close.

“Our TV show ended and I can’t live without him,” Wesley told Extra in December 2023. “And I said, ‘Listen, our contract with Warner Bros. may have expired, but my contact with you is made from love. It’s eternal.’”

Somerhalder and Wesley even launched their own bourbon brand, Brother’s Bond, in 2021.

“This is something we wanted to do since season 2 of [The Vampire Diaries],” Somerhalder told Extra. “We were kiddos. So, it’s pretty special, the fact that we get to do this together. It’s a dream. It’s a tough reality to create but it’s a dream.”

The cast — sans Somerhalder — also reunited for a viral TikTok video shared by Dobrev last November. The actress winked at the camera before smiling and passing the phone to Wesley.

Wesley gave his phone a confused look before covering the camera and transitioning to Kat Graham, who played Bonnie Bennett. Graham checked herself out before passing the video to Candice King (Caroline Forbes), who held her drink up to the camera.

Next, Kayla Ewell (Vicki Donovan) appeared on screen and smiled before Claire Holt (Rebekah Mikaelson) took control. She zoomed in on her face before the clip transitioned to Michael Trevino (Tyler Lockwood), who was driving his car. Dobrev then showed up one more time to wrap up the TikTok.

Dobrev and Somerhalder dated in real life and on the show. The duo began their real-life romance in 2010 after season 1 finished wrapping.

In May 2013, Us Weekly confirmed they had split after three years of dating. Dobrev and Somerhalder’s characters, however, sparked their romantic relationship on season 4 of The Vampire Diaries, which premiered in October 2013.