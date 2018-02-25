She’s got music in her blood: Singer Noah Cyrus — Miley’s little sis! — shared her favorite beats with Us.

Famous Families

And for more from the 18-year-old, check out hew new song “We Are” featuring MØ, out now.

“Uh Huh” by Somewhere Else

“I was working with Illangelo and he showed me this new group. I fell in love with the video and song immediately.”

“Filthy” by Justin Timberlake

“The day Justin Timberlake put this song out, I was so excited for him because he put out something so fresh and new that I hadn’t heard in a long time.”

Justin Timberlake’s Style Evolution

“God Save Our Young Blood” – BØRNS & Lana Del Rey

“My friend Tommy English produced this record. Hearing two of my favorite artists on a song together and also one of my favorite producers/best friends was everything.”

“Watch” by Billie Eilish

“Billy is a fresh new artist and has a really cool dark side to her. I’m excited to hear what’s to come from her and what she has next.”

“Runaway” by Sasha Sloan

“I’ve been working with Sasha Sloan for three years now and to hear that she’s finally come out with her own music is insane. I’m excited for the world to get to hear her incredible talent.”

The Best Songs of 2017

“Love” by Kendrick Lamar

“Anytime you hear this song on the radio, it’s impossible to not sing along. Kendrick has blown everyone away this year and the combination of voices on this is perfect.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!