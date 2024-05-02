You could just picture all the faces of Olivia Rodrigo’s disappointed fans.

Rodrigo, 21, was forced to postpone two shows on her Guts World Tour as the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, England deals with what it calls “technical issues,” the venue confirmed on Wednesday, May 1.

The problem arose during soundcheck for A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, whose Wednesday show at the 23,500-seat arena was canceled shortly after doors opened. It was supposed to be the first official performance in the venue, which has been beset by delays and cancellations over the past few weeks.

“Due to an ongoing venue-related technical issue, the scheduled performances of Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts world tour on May 3 and 4 are being postponed,” the arena wrote on X. “Ticket-holders can either hold on to their tickets or obtain a refund at point of purchase.”

Related: Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo's Friendship Timeline Getty Images (2) Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo may have taken one step forward and three steps back. Rodrigo grew up as a self-proclaimed “diehard” fan of Swift, first covering her songs at the age of four. After Rodrigo’s song “Driver’s License” from her debut album, Sour, hit No. 1 on the charts in January […]

From here, Rodrigo is taking her tour to Glasgow, where she will perform at the OVO Hydro on May 7 and 8.

“I’ve been having such a great time in Europe so far and I’m sooooo disappointed that we’re unable to perform in Manchester due to on-going venue-related technical issues,” Rodrigo wrote via her Instagram Story. “We’re doing our best to reschedule the show. You can hold onto your tickets for further info or request a refund at your point of purchase. More info will be sent directly to ticket holders. I’m so bummed and I really hope to see you all soon 💜”

The venue revealed the problem was rooted in a defective component of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

The only show to run as scheduled in the arena so far was a test performance by Rick Astley for 11,000 arena workers, VIPs and press, but the Co-op also had to cancel about 4,000 tickets to that show at the last minute.

Related: Olivia Rodrigo's Dating History: Joshua Bassett, Louis Partridge and More Olivia Rodrigo earned the title of breakup anthem queen after the 2021 release of her debut album, Sour — but who served as the songstress’ inspiration? From Disney costars to music producers, take a look at the “Good 4 U” artist’s past romances. Ethan Wacker Before making it big and topping the charts, Rodrigo was […]

Comedian Peter Kay was supposed to officially open the arena on April 23 and 24, but the venue’s power testing fell “a few days” behind schedule, and his shows were originally bumped to April 28 and 29, and then again to the end of May.

Then, the Black Keys’ concert planned for April 27 was bumped to May 15.

Tim Leiweke, chairman and CEO of the arena’s operator The Oak View Group, released a statement after the latest cancellations, stressing the safety of the concert’s attendees and staff.

“The safety and security of all visiting and working on Co-op Live is our utmost priority, and we could not and will not run any event until it is absolutely safe to do so,” the statement read. “Today was a very unexpected situation but without a doubt the right decision. I deeply apologise for the impact that this has had on ticket-holders and fans.”