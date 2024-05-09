Olivia Rodrigo is responding to a fan’s rather permanent mess-up.

“This is ur sign to ALWAYS double check the spelling before you get a tattoo,” a fan shared in a TikTok video last month. She then showed lyrics to “Hope Ur Ok” from Rodrigo’s debut album Sour, which read: “Address the letters to the holes in my butterfly wings.”

It seemed the fan wanted that line tattooed on her body, but got this one instead: “Address the letters to the holes in my butter wings.”

“Olivia pls change the lyrics officially or sumn to make me feel better,” the video’s caption read.

Rodrigo, 21, recently caught wind of the tattoo and left a comment about the new lyrics.

“HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAH OMG THIS IS THE NEW LYRIC IM CHANGING IT TO BUTTERWINGS,” the singer wrote.

This is hardly the first time Rodrigo has weighed in on a situation involving her song lyrics. When her single “Bad Idea Right?” was released ahead of her sophomore album, Guts, fans debated a lyric in the second verse.

“Now I’m gettin’ in the car, wreckin’ all my plans / I know I should stop, but I can’t,” the lyrics read. “And I told my friends I was asleep / But I never said where or in whose sheets.”

Related: Olivia Rodrigo's Dating History: Joshua Bassett, Louis Partridge and More Olivia Rodrigo earned the title of breakup anthem queen after the 2021 release of her debut album, Sour — but who served as the songstress’ inspiration? From Disney costars to music producers, take a look at the “Good 4 U” artist’s past romances. Ethan Wacker Before making it big and topping the charts, Rodrigo was […]

At the time, fans were convinced that she sang, “But I never said where or in his sheets.” After widespread discussion online, Rodrigo’s cowriter, Dan Nigro, chimed in.

“Now even I hear ‘in his sheets’ !!! 😂😂😂 #inwhosesheets,” he posted via X in response.

Rodrigo’s song quickly became a massive hit in summer 2023, and she was quick to discuss the inspiration behind the tune.

“‘Bad Idea Right?’ started with us making a joke song about me hooking up with an ex-boyfriend, but then we realized we were actually onto something,” she told Rolling Stone in August 2023. “We were throwing the weirdest things at the wall — in one of choruses there’s a part that sounds like an instrument in the background, but it’s me gradually screaming louder and louder.”

Related: Olivia Rodrigo's Breakup Anthems: A Collection of Her Iconic Song Lyrics Olivia Rodrigo has released some major breakup anthems after dropping her debut single, “Drivers License,” in January 2021. Rodrigo, 20, broke records with her first solo song — which appeared on her debut record, SOUR, released in May 2021 — where she sings about a past relationship that went wrong. The drama that followed the […]

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Rodrigo has been romantically linked to Joshua Bassett, Zack Bia and Adam Faze, but it’s unlcear which ex she’s referring to.

Rodrigo’s Guts was officially released in September 2023 and racked up six Grammy Award nominations, including Best Rock Song for “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl,” Song of the Year for “Vampire,” Best Pop Vocal Album, Album of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance for “Vampire” and Record of the Year for “Vampire.”