Olivia Rodrigo’s latest duet is making Us happy! The singer performed “If It Makes You Happy” alongside Sheryl Crow at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday, September 19.

The “Driver’s License” singer, 20, shared a video of the moment she and Crow, 61, harmonized the chorus via Instagram.

“pinch me! sang one of my favorite songs of all time with the greatest of all time @sherylcrow !!!! what an honor!!!! ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹,” she wrote.

Alongside a clip of the duo singing, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress also shared a snap of the two sitting at a hair salon and holding magazines with photos of each other on the cover.

The feeling of admiration is seemingly mutual. Crow shared Rodrigo’s post to her own Instagram account, writing: “Funnest day ever with the amazingly brilliant @oliviarodrigo! What a talent!! And the loveliest young woman! 💕”

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share videos of Rodrigo performing her own tracks at the legendary music venue, including “Vampire” on the piano and “Lacy” — both of which are hits off of her newest album Guts.

This is not the first time that the pair have taken the stage together. In March 2022, Crow presented the “good 4 u” singer with the Woman of the Year award at Billboard’s Women in Music event.

“When I came up, women were struggling to be the architects of their own careers,” Crow said at the time. “So when I see someone like our Woman of the Year Olivia Rodrigo having such incredible success at such an early age, I am blown away.”

Rodrigo, for her part, told Crow she’s a “massive fan” during her own speech.

“It’s not always easy being a young woman in the music industry, but I’ve found so much strength from the female songwriters who have come before me and paved the way and opened doors for so many young women like me,” she said.

Rodrigo released her sophomore album in September, with 12 tracks that encapsulate transitioning from adolescence to adulthood. The album has sparked conversation with fans thinking the tune “Vampire” may be about ex Zack Bia or even Taylor Swift — a theory which Rodrigo said she was “very surprised” about.

Crow, for her part, is set to be inducted into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame in November. She will also make a one-off appearance during Zach Bryan’s “The Quittin Time Tour” show in Atlanta in August 2024.